Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
02.09.25 | 15:33
192,44 Euro
-1,56 % -3,04
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
192,20192,2815:35
192,38192,4615:34
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 15:12 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Hexaware Achieves AWS Premier Tier Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

MUMBAI, India and ISELIN, N.J. , Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a global provider of IT solutions and services, announced today that it has achieved Premier Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). The designation recognizes Hexaware for demonstrated expertise and customer success in designing, architecting, migrating, and operating workloads on AWS.

Hexaware NEW Logo

"Premier Tier status reflects Hexaware's expertise in using AWS services to deliver AI-first, cloud-native modernization of complex estates consistently with guaranteed outcomes," said Apurva Kadakia, Global Head of Cloud & Strategic Partnerships, Hexaware. "Certified delivery teams, the Amaze® modernization platform, and industry playbooks move programs from discovery to production on clear timelines and defined economics, strengthening data foundations and improving service levels."

Hexaware earned the Premier Tier Services Partner status after a rigorous AWS review backed by advanced accreditations, certifications, sustained capability investment, and a multi-year record of customer delivery at scale. AWS-trained, certified consultants lead the practice, supported by strong project management and professional services expertise.

Hexaware's AWS practice covers large-scale migration, renewal of applications and data platforms, advanced analytics, and disruptive industry-aligned cloud solutions. The Amaze® platform supports assessment, planning, and execution to reduce complexity and time to value. Capabilities are reinforced by AWS designations, including the AWS Data & Analytics Competency, the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency, and multiple AWS Service Delivery validations.

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Hexaware provides structured engagement models that cover assess, plan, migrate, and run; establishes governed data layers for reliable decision making; and applies consistent architecture, security, and cost disciplines. Enterprises gain predictable delivery, clearer total cost of ownership, and durable operational performance on AWS.

Learn more about why Hexaware is a Premier Tier Services Partner of AWS here.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-achieves-aws-premier-tier-status-in-the-amazon-web-services-partner-network-302543823.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.