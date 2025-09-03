Information is the oxygen that keeps the capital markets alive. In an era with rising inflation, geopolitical uncertainties, and disrupted supply chains, international networking is more crucial than ever. With the launch of the Mining-IQ data platform and the strategic partnership with Rio Tinto, Aspermont is undergoing a profound transformation in 2025 to become a global data intelligence specialist for the raw materials industry. The Company now aggregates all mining data worldwide in an AI-powered platform that analyzes risks, ESG performance, and project developments, setting new standards for data-driven decision-making in the sector. With the digitization of two centuries of industry archives for Rio Tinto and the recent capital increase from institutional investors, Aspermont is optimally positioned financially and technologically for international growth and innovation. The new direction creates scalable, subscription-based revenue models. It gives decision-makers a head start in market and investment decisions - a quantum leap from traditional media provider to digital industry architect.

