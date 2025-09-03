Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, has signed a deal with Gorenje Magyarország Kft., ("Gorenje"), a leading manufacturer in the household appliances sector and part of the Hisense Group, for a new 15,000 sqm facility at CTPark Budapest West in Hungary.

The new facility is now under construction and scheduled for completion towards the end of 2025. Gorenje has signed a long-term lease on the building that will serve as a modern energy efficient central logistics and storage hub, supporting the company's operations in Hungary and enhancing the efficiency of its supply chain.

Gorenje Magyarország Kft. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Törökbálint in Hungary. It is a subsidiary of Hisense Europe Holding GmbH, a multinational that specialises in the wholesale of electronic household appliances and is known for innovative product design and its commitment to sustainability.

This deal represents another milestone in a long-term partnership between Gorenje and CTP, building on Gorenje's existing facility at CTPark Budapest West. Gorenje's decision to invest in this major new facility at CTPark Budapest West was due to the park's excellent transport links, amenity and the high-level property management services CTP provides as both a developer and landlord that owns and manages its properties for the long term.

Gorenje's 15,000 sqm facility will meet the highest environmental standards. BREEAM Excellent certification is being targeted with energy efficiency being delivered via heat pumps, solar power and innovative insulation. A green wall on the building's exterior will also promote biodiversity and further enhance Park's overall environmental profile.

CTPark Budapest West is one of Hungary's largest and most advanced industrial parks with an array of major businesses from multiple sectors calling it home. The Park is strategically located next to the M1 motorway and just 19 kilometers from Budapest, providing occupiers with easy access to a highly skilled local workforce. CTPark Budapest West also features CTP's first Clubhaus in Hungary. Clubhaus is a mixed-use concept at CTParks providing employees and local people with spaces for meetings, flexible working, training, events and socialising helping to foster thriving business ecosystems by encouraging collaboration between occupiers.

András Kiss, Regional Business Development Lead at CTP Hungary, commented: "Given that over two-thirds of our new leases are signed with existing tenants, it's always a strong vote of confidence in our approach and what our Parks deliver when a partner like Gorenje chooses to grow with us again. Our mission is to provide not just space, but long-term, flexible, and sustainable infrastructure that supports our clients' continued development that we can deliver because our long-term relationships mean we understand our clients businesses and therefore what they require from their real estate."

Norbert Füle MD, at Gorenje Magyarország Kft added: "It was a natural decision for us to expand at CTPark Budapest West. CTP has consistently provided reliable infrastructure and a professional, responsive approach to our evolving needs. Their commitment to sustainability and long-term partnership aligns with our own values, and this expansion supports both our operational and environmental goals."

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 13.5 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 30 June 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

