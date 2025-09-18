Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area, has completed one of the largest new production facilities in Europe this year. A 52,000 sqm building at CTPark Blucina in South Moravia, Czech Republic has now been officially handed over to Inventec (Czech), a subsidiary of Taiwan's Inventec Corporation, which is centralising its European operations at the facility.

A ceremonial handover took place on 17 September at the new building and was attended by Managing Director of CTP Czech Jakub Kodr and senior representatives of Inventec. The event marked the start of a new phase of cooperation between the two companies, with the project being of significant strategic importance for Inventec in both the Czech and wider European markets.

This 52,000 sqm deal is among the largest manufacturing leases ever signed in the South Moravian region and highlights the accelerating trend of multinational manufacturers moving their production to European markets-an "in Europe for Europe" strategy to reduce supply chain risk, adapt to the changing geopolitical backdrop, and meet customer demands more quickly.

Inventec's investment in its new facility also underscores the growing trend of Asian manufacturers moving production to business-smart Central and Eastern Europe ("CEE"), which has become a hub for firms looking to benefit from its competitive labour costs and close proximity to Western European markets. Today, 20% of all new leases that CTP signs at its parks in the CEE region are with Asian clients, compared to 7.5% in 2018. Other Asian clients of CTP include Chinese computer manufacturer Lenovo and Chinese EV maker NIO.

Around 30,000 sqm of Inventec's new facility consists of high-tech clean space with tightly controlled temperature, humidity, and air purity. These advanced spaces will be used to produce specialised automotive chips, alongside servers and IT products.

John Busby, statutory representative at Inventec, comments: "Moving into our new facility at CTPark Blucina represents a new phase for the growth of our business in Europe. We have worked closely with CTP for many years occupying space at a number of their parks. They understand our business, and this is why we trusted them to deliver this major new facility that includes innovative, custom-designed spaces to support our high-tech manufacturing and has high ESG standards. From here we will centralise our European production, providing our customers with faster and more efficient services in the process."

Jakub Kodr, Managing Director for the Czech Republic at CTP, explains: "This project for Inventec is one of the largest we have ever undertaken in the Czech Republic. It is another demonstration of the considerable investment Asian businesses continue to make in manufacturing plants in CEE. Inventec had technical demands that few developers would be able to meet, but as their long-term partner-having delivered and managed many facilities for them before-coupled with our real estate development capabilities, we were able to deliver the major A-class facility they required in South Moravia, a location that also offers the right mix of a locally skilled workforce and quality infrastructure."

Inventec's new facility at CTPark Blucina is targeting BREEAM Very Good certification and is equipped to the highest ESG standards. Sustainability features include a heat pump system, rooftop solar panels, EV charging stations, and smart energy-efficient climate and lighting systems. These contribute to CTP's broader strategy of delivering sustainable, energy-resilient industrial parks across Europe.

The new building is part of the wider expansion of CTPark Blucina, located eight kilometers south of Brno on the D2 motorway towards the Slovak capital, Bratislava. Construction has already begun on a 38,000 sqm warehouse scheduled for completion in August 2026, with further developments planned to provide modern, custom space for manufacturing and technology companies in this strategic location.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area, owning 13.5 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as of 30 June 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250917733030/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

CTP

Maarten Otte, Head of Investor Relations

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

IR TEAM

Email: investor.relations@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

SEC Newgate

James Carnegie

Mobile: +44 (0)7827 486 224

Email: CTP@SECNewgate.co.uk