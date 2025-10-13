Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, today announces the successful placement of a €600 million green bond with a 6.5-year maturity and a 3.625% fixed coupon (Mid Swap +118bps).

The new senior unsecured bond issuance received very strong investor interest. The orderbook came to €3 billion which allowed for 37bps tightening versus the IPTs. Final books reached over €1.65 billion, 2.8x oversubscribed.

CTP will allocate the proceeds from the issuance to finance or refinance a portfolio of eligible assets in line with CTP's Green Bond Framework. The notes were priced on 6 October 2025 and settled and admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin on 13 March 2025.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 13.5 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 30 June 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013086294/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu