CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, today announces the scrip take-up and conversion ratio of its 2025 interim dividend.

The 2025 interim dividend amounted to €0.31 per ordinary share. Shareholders were given the choice to receive the dividend either in shares (default) or in cash, with the share fraction for the dividend based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's shares on Euronext Amsterdam of the last three trading days of the election period, ending on 10 October 2025 (including).

The number of dividend rights that are entitled to 1 new ordinary share has been set at 61.4. The share dividend corresponds to the cash dividend of €0.31 per ordinary share.

Shareholders representing 26.1% of the total number of outstanding ordinary shares have chosen to receive the dividend in cash, while shareholders representing 73.9% of the total number of outstanding ordinary shares opted for payment in shares.

After payment of the dividend by way of delivery of the ordinary shares, the total number of issued and outstanding ordinary shares will increase by 5,767,127 to a total of 485,051,488 ordinary shares. The ordinary shares to be delivered as payment have a nominal value of €0.16 per share, are fully fungible with the Company's issued ordinary shares and will be listed and admitted to trading on Euronext Amsterdam. The payment date for the dividend payment in cash and delivery of the ordinary shares will be 16 October 2025.

