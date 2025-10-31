Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has signed a lease with a global logistics service provider for a 34,450 sqm warehouse facility at CTPark Sulechów in Poland.

The new tenant will move into CTPark Sulechów later this year, when they will occupy nearly 46% of the developed area of the park through 33,376 sqm of warehouse space and a 1,074 sqm office area.

This growing demand for warehouse facilities highlights the rapid growth of the third-party logistics (3PL) sector in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), driven by factors such as nearshoring, regional manufacturing growth, and the rise of e-commerce. As demand for modern logistics infrastructure continues to grow, investment in flexible and state-of-the-art facilities with CTP ensures logistics providers are well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of an extensive modern client base.

In addition to the new tenant, Domator24, a Polish manufacturer of gaming chairs and metal furniture, also operates at CTPark Sulechów. Located less than 70km from Germany, the park's proximity to the German border and good transport infrastructure make Sulechów increasingly important as an alternative to the main logistics locations in western Poland. As part of CTP's investment, a building with an area of 74,995 sqm has been completed so far and there are also plans to build a second warehouse with an area of 12,837 sqm.

CTPark Sulechów is the second investment by CTP in Poland's Lubuskie Province, in addition to CTPark Ilowa which is located directly on the A18 motorway leading to the German border and where CTP has developed two buildings with a total area of 99,148 sqm so far.

Piotr Flugel, Managing Director of CTP Poland, commented: "Today, warehouses are much more than just space they are a key link driving contract logistics and e-commerce. Properly designed space enables efficient management of goods flow, fast order fulfilment and process scaling. As a result, global companies are increasingly choosing Poland both for the quality of its infrastructure and its strategic location, which facilitates distribution to Western and Central and Eastern Europe."

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area, with 13.5 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as of 30 June 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030040109/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

CTP

Maarten Otte, Head of Investor Relations

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

IR TEAM

Email: investor.relations@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

SEC Newgate UK

Email: ctp@secnewgate.co.uk