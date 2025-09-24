Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP', 'the Group' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, today hosts its 2025 Capital Markets Day in Wuppertal, Germany, followed by asset tours on 25 September 2025.

In the Capital Markets Day presentations, the growth, which is embedded in CTP's existing landbank and development pipeline, as well as the Company's strategy for new markets will be discussed. CTP expanded successfully from one country in 2014 to 10 countries today, through tenant-led expansions and disciplined capital allocation. The Company's industry-leading return on equity, due to the high spread between development Yield on Cost (YoC) and the cost of capital, allows CTP to grow organically between 10% 15% of new space per year. This growth is primarily in existing CTParks with existing tenants, and leverages the Company's extensive in-house development expertise. CTP expects to continue to benefit from its market-leading position in the Central Eastern Europe (CEE) region, its secured landbank of over 26 million sqm, as well as a growing business in Germany, the largest economy and industrial market in Europe.

Management will also elaborate on the Group's performance and the drivers behind this, including; tenants nearshoring to the best-cost CEE markets, with the region also benefitting from strong e-commerce growth and rising domestic consumption. The reinvention of the German economy to become the growth engine of Europe again, while increased defence spending from European governments represents new market opportunities for CTP.

Guidance

Backed by continued robust occupier demand, CTP expects to deliver between 1.3 million sqm 1.6 million sqm of GLA in 2025, and between 1.4 million sqm 1.7 million sqm of GLA in 2026 with upside potential from new markets, while targeting a pre-let ratio of 80% 90% at completion, in line with its long-term track record. In H1-2025, CTP signed 11% more leases compared to the same period last year, with average rents rising by 5%, highlighting the ongoing demand for space in countries the Company operates in and the attraction of CTParks to its tenants.

CTP confirms its Company Specific Adjusted EPRA EPS target of €0.86 €0.88 for FY-2025, up 8% 10% from FY-2024. As most debt has already been repriced to today's higher rates, the impact of the higher average cost of debt in 2026 is expected to be limited, which would allow the Company to return to a double-digit Company Specific Adjusted EPRA EPS growth in 2026.

Medium-term growth targets

CTP confirms its medium-term target to reach €1 billion annualised rental income by 2027 and announces an increased medium-term growth ambition of 30 million sqm of GLA by 2030, driven mainly by growth in the Company's existing markets and supplemented by new market entries. Continuing on what CTP has delivered, growing from 5.9 million sqm of GLA at year-end 2020 to an expected GLA of just under 15 million sqm of GLA by year-end 2025.

The Group's financial framework remains:

LTV target between 40%-45%

Target Yield on Cost of >10% and development profit of over 60%

WAULT above 6 years

Occupancy around 95%

Remon Vos, CEO said: "Since its IPO in 2021, CTP has delivered and outperformed its initial targets by more than doubling its square meter GLA footprint, thanks to our disciplined and profitable growth strategy and capital allocation. We have increased our medium-term ambition from 20 million to 30 million square metres GLA by the end of the decade, based on robust tenant demand driven by structural growth trends and our successful market entry into Germany and Poland.

"We will continue our growth path and aim to increase our market share in the business smart CEE region. We see opportunities to expand into new markets, following our tenants and leveraging CTP's unique business model. The I&L sector continues to benefit from multiple structural demand drivers such as nearshoring with more regional production, in Europe for Europe and in Asia for Asia, rising domestic consumption and strong e-commerce growth. We also see significant opportunities in Germany, connected with the re-invention of the German economy and increased defence spending.

"CTP's 13.5 million square metre standing portfolio, 2.0 million square metre development pipeline under construction, 26.1 million square metre landbank and strong relationships with over 1,500 tenants and in-house team of around 1,000 people, provide a strong platform for further expansion in our current and new markets. Together with our strong balance sheet, proven business model and dynamic entrepreneurial culture, we are excited and confident in CTP's ability to deliver on its ambitions and continue to provide industry leading returns."

The presentations are available on the Group's website.

https://ctp.eu/investors/ctp-capital-markets-day-and-asset-tour-2025/

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 13.5 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 30 June 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Head of Investor Relations and Capital Markets

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu