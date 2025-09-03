Goodbye Kansas Group AB: Goodbye Kansas announces total order intake for the first two months of the quarter: SEK 119 million

Goodbye Kansas reports order intake during the first two months of the current third quarter amounting to SEK 119 million. The amount includes signed orders, and excludes any new awarded orders where a complete contract has not yet been signed. This reported amount includes an order of SEK 31 million that was awarded, confirmed and announced on June 19 but not signed until July. The rationale for reporting order intake in this way for the first time, is to give the market an aggregated picture of announced significant orders as well as smaller, unannounced orders for the period. The order value indicates that the third quarter is already strong in terms of sales, but the company emphasizes that revenues will be distributed over several quarters, and that some delays can be anticipated before deliveries begin and the order value begins to be reflected in the company's net sales.

To give the market a better understanding of how sales are progressing, the company today announces the total order intake for the period July-August 2025. The order intake for the two months amounted to SEK 119 million. This refers to formally signed orders, but not new orders that have been awarded, i.e. a frequent early step when an order is confirmed and work sometimes starts but where it has not yet been formally signed. The sum includes the order of SEK 31 million regarding game trailers and in-game content that was announced by press release on June 19, where formal signing was only completed in July. New awarded orders during July and August where an agreement with the full terms has not yet been signed have not been included.

The order intake during July and August includes two VFX assignments, an area where the company has historically retained a strong position but where the market has been very weak for an extended period. The total order value for these orders amounts to approximately SEK 15 million.

"For Goodbye Kansas and our shareholders, it is essential that the market's strong confidence in our offering is confirmed by the fact that more and more global leading players are choosing us in tough competition. By periodically reporting the order status, we want to give the market a better understanding of how our sales efforts are being materialized in the form of signed contracts," says Thomas Lindgren, acting CEO.

The company's intention is to report order intake quarterly in a corresponding manner, defined as the aggregate order value of signed contracts during the period, starting with the upcoming quarterly report.

