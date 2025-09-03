Bupa, Diageo, Shell, Mastercard, CBRE, Reckitt, AI Maturity Index, NatWest, National Grid, Zooplus, DLAPiper and more will explore strategies for AI success at ISG AI Impact Summit

As agentic AI capabilities accelerate, research from global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III) says organizational and data readiness remain key barriers to enterprise value.

The ISG State of the Agentic AI Market report says enterprises must overcome two foundational constraints to enterprise-wide AI value realization: data that is unfit for dynamic decisioning, and operating models that were not designed for the decision velocity of an AI-driven enterprise. Organizations need to redesign critical processes, rethink how tasks are done and change the way data is incorporated into workflows.

"ISG research shows most companies are experimenting with generative AI, but only a handful are seeing real results," said Ant Drake, partner, ISG U.K., Ireland and Nordics and host of the ISG AI Impact Summit. "Agentic AI is not an overlay. It demands an AI-ready enterprise, which requires leaders to rethink how decisions are made, how workflows are orchestrated, and how data, people and technology interact to drive intelligent, adaptive outcomes."

Leaders from Bupa, Diageo, Shell, Mastercard, CBRE, Reckitt, AI Maturity Index, NatWest, National Grid, Zooplus, DLAPiper and more will join the ISG AI Impact Summit, September 10-11 at the Park Plaza Victoria in London, to discuss their organizational and data readiness strategies and the lessons they've learned as they unlock the business potential of AI.

Roddy Barnes, technology transformation and strategy director for Bupa, will deliver the keynote address on the first day of the summit. In "How Bupa is Accelerating Employee-led Innovation with AI," he will explore how the international healthcare company is using advanced AI tools and a flexible, scaled innovation process to design and code rapid prototypes and achieve its ambition to be the world's most customer-centric healthcare organization.

The "AI's Success Starts with Data: Building a Strong and Scalable Foundation" panel discussion will feature Emma Di Iorio, senior data privacy director for Diageo; Pieter Lokker, IT manager, enterprise information management at Shell, and Pagona Tsormpatzoudi, senior vice president and assistant general counsel for privacy, AI data responsibility at Mastercard, exploring key strategies for ensuring data is AI-ready and pitfalls and best practices for governance, quality, accessibility and integration.

Khadir Fayaz, senior vice president and CTO of CBRE, and Mark Green, CEO and founder of Change Rebellion, will join the "Transforming Operations: AI Trends in Current Partnerships" session to explore the impact of AI on enterprise/provider partnerships, and Mohit Mitra, head of digital infrastructure for Europe at Orange Business will present, "Digital Infrastructures for AI-Driven Business: Reinventing Connectivity, Cloud Cybersecurity."

Day one will conclude with the ISG Startup Challenge, featuring entrepreneurs pitching their business innovations to a panel of judges for an audience vote. Contestants will include Taha Dar, founder and CEO of SearchSmartly, which uses AI to power real estate property searches; Sandy Hardikar, CEO and co-founder of Network Science, an AI and deep tech innovation platform that fosters co-creation with global enterprises; Mike Kropp, CEO of Iridius, an AI product that embeds regulatory compliance into every solution, and Cien Solon, founder of LaunchLemonade, a platform that helps creators build intelligent AI agents without writing code.

Eryn Peters, co-creator of AI Maturity Index, will deliver the keynote address, "The AI-First Framework: From Awareness to Transformation Where Does Your Organization Really Stand?" on the second day of the event, drawing from new ISG and AI Maturity Index research that finds AI implementation failures often have more to do with the cultural nuances of the market where the AI is being implemented than with the technology itself.

"Our research with AI Maturity Index reveals that when employees feel they have agency in AI adoption, positive outcomes increase," Drake said. "Organizations that assess and address cultural expectations around autonomy, quality assurance and decision-making processes consistently outperform those focused solely on technological deployment."

In the "Innovating Ahead: Creating New AI Opportunities" session, Tewfik Bedreddine, vice president of data analytics at Reckitt; Lakshmi Varada, vice president of engineering, architecture and operations at Zooplus, and Ambeshwar Nath, executive vice president and industry head of consumer goods, retail logistics at Infosys, will explore proven methodologies for evaluating partnerships and building organizational structures that enable rapid capitalization on AI-driven market opportunities.

The "Driving Innovation with AI: Unlocking New Opportunities for Growth" panel discussion will ask Elodie de Fontenay, head of data and AI transformation at RLAM; Gerard Kelly, vice president of innovation and venture acceleration National Grid, and Jack Li, global head of future focus AI at AtkinsRéalis, how their enterprises are identifying and prioritizing innovative AI that aligns with their business goals and how they can disrupt their industry with AI.

CP Duggal, chief business officer at WNS, will give practical insights into responsible AI adoption while managing data access, ethical considerations and cybersecurity, in "Unlocking the Potential of AI: Balancing Risk and Reward for Today's Enterprises." The "Trust as Competitive Advantage: Responsible AI in an Era of Rapid Innovation" panel discussion will feature Kit Burden, partner at DLA Piper; Bogdan Grigorescu, senior technical lead, engineering at Direct Line Group, and Miles Hillier chief product technology officer at NatWest, discussing how trust-first approaches to AI can be a differentiator in global markets.

Infosys, IBM, Orange Business, WNS, NTT DATA, Accenture, DSP, Genpact, Persistent Systems, Birlasoft and Stefanini are ISG AI Impact Summit event sponsors. CIO Applications, CIO Insights and Hifo.co are media partners.

Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

