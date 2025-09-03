One Platform, Five Products: AI-driven solution delivers personalized capital from startup to scale-up, eliminating funding gaps and guesswork.

Liberis, a leading global embedded finance provider, today launched the Liberis Capital Platform, an AI-powered solution engineered to solve the most persistent challenge for small businesses: navigating a broken and fragmented funding landscape. The platform provides a single, intelligent ecosystem where businesses can access a suite of five financial products, receiving real-time, personalized recommendations that guide them from their first day of trading to major expansion.

The Liberis Capital Platform is now live in the U.S. with a global rollout planned for 2026. The platform offers access to funding up to $2 million.

"Small businesses face a fragmented financing landscape, using 5-8 products across multiple providers with high rejection rates and lack of personalized solutions," said Rob Fairfield, CEO of Liberis. "The old model is built on high rejection rates and a confusing web of providers. We're shattering that with an intelligent platform that anticipates needs and grows alongside our partners' customers. We are building the definitive funding ecosystem for the world's small businesses."

The Intelligence Inside: An AI-Powered Funding Toolkit

At its core, the platform's recommendation engine analyzes over 118 million SMB data points monthly-from revenue trends to customer reviews-to deliver the right offer at the right time.

This intelligence powers a suite of co-created financial solutions; each designed from 5 core product blueprints that support SMBs to navigate their funding journey. From day-one eligibility to strategic investment, these product blueprints cover every stage of business growth, and partners can build and customize these based on their specific customer needs. Liberis is the only embedded finance partner that enables this deep level of collaboration and bespoke product co-creation:

Starter Capital: Day-one funding for merchants joining Liberis's partner eco-system with 98% eligibility.

Working Capital Finance: Short-term funding to manage cash flow and operational needs.

Flex Capital: An always-on, replenishing line of finance with no re-underwriting.

Pay with Liberis: Embedded checkout finance tied directly to partner product purchases.

Investment Capital: Larger funding for strategic growth and expansion projects.

The Future of Embedded Capital

Liberis is continuing to enhance the platform by further modularizing its technology for even faster partner onboarding and expanding its data-driven insights. The company's vision is for the Liberis Capital Platform to become the default funding infrastructure for its partners, creating a truly embedded experience that powers the global small business economy.

About Liberis

Liberis is on a mission to unleash the power of small businesses all over the world delivering the financial products they need to grow through a network of global partners.

At its core, Liberis is a technology-driven company, bridging the gap between finance and small businesses. They use data and insights to help partners understand their customers' real time needs and tech to offer tailor-made financial products. Empowering small businesses to grow and keep their independent spirit alive is central to their vision.

Since 2007, Liberis has funded over 50,000 small businesses with over $3bn but they believe there is much more to be done.

Learn more about Liberis by visiting: https://www.liberis.com/

