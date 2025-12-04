Flexible funding delivers 26% average revenue growth while helping prevent over 400 business closures

Liberis, a leading global embedded finance provider, today released its latest Impact Report, which reveals that embedded finance drives measurable revenue growth for more than three-quarters of SMBs, with 90% reporting positive operational impact. The comprehensive survey of over 1,700 small business customers across the US and UK demonstrates how accessible, flexible funding is transforming small business resilience in an era of economic uncertainty.

The research shows that businesses receiving Liberis funding through partner platforms saw an average revenue increase of 26% in the following 12 months, with the majority (53%) achieving growth between 10-25%. Critically, over 400 businesses indicated that Liberis funding may have prevented their closure, with 71% of struggling businesses reporting they were facing shutdown within the year before accessing capital.

"Small businesses are navigating a perfect storm of inflation, rising costs, and fragmented access to finance. Our research proves that embedded finance isn't just convenient, it's transformative," said Rob Fairfield, CEO of Liberis. "When you deliver the right funding at the right time, through platforms businesses already trust, you unlock genuine growth. These aren't just numbers; they're thousands of stories of survival, expansion, and ambition realised."

Barriers and rejections

The research exposes deep fractures in traditional small business lending. Seventy-two per cent of respondents had never accessed funding before Liberis, with many locked out entirely by conventional lenders. Among those who struggled to secure traditional finance:

48% cited outright application rejection as the primary barrier

42% said lenders "didn't understand their business type"

39% found funding too expensive with inflexible terms

Some businesses applied four or more times and were rejected repeatedly

The research underscores a fundamental mismatch: traditional lenders fail to understand modern business models, particularly the 69% of US respondents operating e-commerce businesses and the 34% of UK hospitality and food service operators.

Embedded finance a solution that delivers

Liberis' embedded approach delivering funding through trusted partner platforms like eBay, Worldpay, and Vagaro eliminates these barriers. For 72% of respondents, Liberis represented their first-ever funding, accessed seamlessly through platforms they already use daily.

Speed emerged as the critical differentiator. The Liberis Capital Platform can deliver funding in just 4 hours from application to disbursement, compared to weeks or months with traditional lenders. This velocity matters: 58% of businesses require extra capital during seasonal peaks like Christmas, when timing is everything.

The funding is being deployed strategically:

68% invested in new stock and inventory

21% purchased new equipment and machinery

18% invested in marketing and customer acquisition

Many used funds to manage unexpected costs and supplier price increases

Partnership value loyalty through expanded offerings

The research reveals a powerful opportunity for platform partners embedding Liberis finance. Sixty-eight per cent of respondents said they would likely stay with their current platform if more financial products were offered, with US businesses showing particularly strong commitment at 74% compared to the UK's 46%.

Additional findings demonstrate demand for personalised, lifecycle-based finance:

82% agree their financial needs evolve over time

57% want personalized funding recommendations

78% expect to seek additional funding to address future challenges

76% favour Flexible Cash Advance products that adjust to sales performance

"For our partners, embedded finance is more than a product feature, it's a retention and growth engine," added Fairfield. "Businesses that feel financially supported become stickier customers. When platforms expand their financial offerings, they're not just helping their customers grow; they're future-proofing their own business model."

Economic resilience in uncertain times

The report documents how Liberis funding serves as both a growth accelerator and a stabilisation tool during economic turbulence. With 67% of respondents citing inflation and cost-of-living pressures as their top challenge, flexible capital has proven essential:

55% agreed Liberis helped them withstand external economic factors

47% would have missed critical growth opportunities without funding

27% would have survived but struggled significantly

21% would have dipped into personal savings

Beyond survival, the funding creates tangible community impact. Most businesses reported creating or saving at least one job, with 29% preserving or adding two to five roles. UK respondents particularly emphasised local community contributions, from supporting local suppliers to charitable involvement.

About the Survey

The Liberis Impact Report draws on responses from 1,737 of Liberis' small business customers: 411 in the UK and 1,326 in the US, across 42 questions covering funding experiences, business challenges, revenue impact, and future needs. Respondents represent diverse industries including e-commerce (50% overall), retail (16%), hospitality and food services (7%), and personal services (6%). The majority (91%) employ 0-5 people, and 57% describe themselves as in growth or scaling phases.

