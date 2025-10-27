Buy Now, Pay Later product offers finance at check-out, providing funding at the point of need for beauty, health, and wellness SMBs.

Liberis, a leading global embedded finance provider, has today announced the U.S. launch of its new Buy Now, Pay Later product, Pay with Liberis.

Vagaro, a leading business management platform for the beauty, wellness, and fitness industries, is the first of Liberis' strategic partners to adopt the new product which will be offered to their customers as Capital for Hardware.

Vagaro's users can now purchase products or services at checkout and pay through a fixed percentage of future revenue, solving one of SMBs most persistent challenges.

This launch establishes Liberis at the forefront of embedded finance innovation, with Liberis and Vagaro collaborating closely on the creation of Pay with Liberis to ensure it was suitable to solve the financing pain points of Vagaro's users.

"Small businesses must navigate a fragmented financing landscape, and businesses within the beauty, health and wellness industries face specific funding issues that require specialised support" says Rob Fairfield, CEO of Liberis. "With Pay with Liberis, we are now able to offer seamless embedded finance offerings that are not only hand-crafted solutions, but actually accelerate growth, as we lead the way in building definitive funding ecosystems."

Bespoke offerings for beauty, health and wellness SMBs:

Within Vagaro's platform, Pay with Liberis will be offered to customers as Capital for Hardware, and will offer financing for SMBs from $500 and up to $10,000, although Vagaro's initial rollout will be capped at $3,000.

Pay with Liberis is integrated seamlessly into Vagaro's checkout process, with merchants able to finance hardware and similar purchases at checkout with funds disbursed directly to Vagaro. Customers can benefit immensely from this integration, with payments automatically split from daily revenue, and no early payment penalties. This product also serves as a gateway to Vagaro's other financial offerings powered by Liberis, such as Vagaro Capital.

Pay with Liberis expands SMB access to growth enabling tools, such as marketing spend and POS hardware, all whilst customers can track repayments and download statements via their dashboard.

"When accessing financial services, we want to help our merchants achieve success and remove some of the obstacles they face," says Kerry Melchior, COO of Vagaro. "Collaborating closely with Liberis on Capital for Hardware, we have been able to prioritise our customers' needs and reinforce our commitment to supporting our merchant community."

Pay with Liberis is now livein the U.S. with plans for expansion into other markets over the course of 2026.

About Liberis

Liberis is on a mission to unleash the power of small businesses all over the world delivering the financial products they need to grow through a network of global partners.

At its core, Liberis is a technology-driven company, bridging the gap between finance and small businesses. They use data and insights to help partners understand their customers' real time needs and tech to offer tailor-made financial products. Empowering small businesses to grow and keep their independent spirit alive is central to their vision.

Since 2007, Liberis has funded over 50,000 small businesses with over $3bn but they believe there is much more to be done.

Learn more about Liberis by visiting: https://www.liberis.com/

About Vagaro

Vagaro is the leading salon, spa, and fitness software, serving hundreds of thousands of professionals worldwide. Vagaro simplifies business management, credit card and payment processing, and makes it easy for businesses to grow their clientele on a modern consumer marketplace. Vagaro's a-la-carte options and affordable pricing provide a unique level of scalability, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes, from the solopreneur to enterprise franchises. Simple, innovative, and reliable, Vagaro empowers beauty and wellness professionals to excel in a digital age. Visit Vagaro to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251027478778/en/

katie.moxom@cognitomedia.com