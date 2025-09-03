Exousia Pro, Inc.: Exousia Pro Creates New Subdivisions

Exousia Pro aims to develop three new subdivisions and launch new products during the 4th quarter.

The market for our new products is currently valued at $8.7 billion, projected to grow to $18.5 billion over the next decade.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Exousia Pro, Inc. (OTCPINK:MAJI), a clinical-stage biotech company utilizing exosomes in therapies helpful in the treatment of cancer and other diseases, has filed with the State of Florida a new subsidiary to act as our operations holding company, Exousia Pro Holding Management, LLC ("EPHM"), for our three newly created divisions.

EPHM shall own 100% of Exousia Ai, Inc., 100% of Exousia Health, Inc., and Exousia Wholesale, Inc. As we expand the Company and plan for the future, management envisioned a structure that would allow each division to grow independently. Each division will maintain its own financial infrastructure and have its financial statements audited by a PCAOB auditing firm.

During September 2025, EPHM is expected to file for two new patents: one for use by Exousia Health and another for Exousia Wholesale. Further, we plan to file for several trademarks for products that our company has developed. In the near future, Exousia Health is expected to enter into a partnership that will provide us with access to approximately 200,000 active patients, enabling us to effectively market our products. These patients are currently spending thousands of dollars per month on their health regimens. By incorporating two of our patented and trademarked products, we can provide patients with an enhanced monthly subscription. These innovative additions are designed to complement their existing health regimens, improving their overall well-being.

Matt Dwyer, our President, stated, "Exousia Pro has outlined a plan we have developed that allows each segment of the Company to flourish and, if warranted, be spun off and listed on a higher exchange. Over the past few months, the team has been actively working on new products that we can bring to market with low overhead, allowing us to generate revenue as we continue to build other segments of the Company. Exousia Ai will always be our main division; the other divisions will allow us to keep our focus, yet develop shareholder value well beyond Glioblastoma."

