PSEG: Legends Way Unveiled: PSE&G Substation Becomes a Canvas for Irvington's Rich History

A new public art installation is bringing artistry, history, and pride to a vital piece of PSE&G's electric infrastructure in the Township of Irvington.

The nine original artworksin Legends Way pay tribute to influential individuals, iconic landmarks and pivotal events that have shaped the town's identity are now displayed prominently on the walls of the PSE&G electrical substation on Nye Avenue, beautifying the surrounding area.

Located at the intersection of Nye Avenue and 21st Street, the substation has been in service since December 2022. It is one of two substations, the other at Vauxhall Road in Union, built to replace older facilities, enhance reliability, increase power capacity and avoid system redundancies. Approximately 14,500 customers in Irvington are electrically powered from the new station.

The artwork was commissioned in response to a request from the Irvington officials during substation's zoning approval process. PSE&G launched a competitive bid process before selecting Newark-based art consultant YENDOR to curate the artwork installation. Created by nine artists, the collection features portraits of important places, moments and prominent citizens, including the late D. Bilal Beasley - a former Essex County Freeholder and Irvington council member - whose public service legacy continues through his daughter, Irvington Council President Jamillah Beasley.

"This beautification project is beyond an investment in infrastructure, it's an investment in the community," said Richard Strauss, PSE&G Senior Project Manager. "Legends Way honors the individuals and places that make Irvington special, while transforming a critical facility into something the neighborhood can feel proud of."

'Legends Way is more than a path; it's a tribute to the visionaries who have shaped our community," said Mayor Tony Vauss. "Their leadership is the foundation upon which we build our future."

"On behalf of our family, we are deeply honored to see my father's legacy immortalized in this way," said Council President Beasley. "This installation is more than art-it's a reflection of Irvington's history and a testament to the power of community collaboration."

"Legends Way has been a powerful project, using art to bridge the gap between the Irvington community and PSEG," said Malcolm Rolling, Chief Operation Officer at YENDOR. "This installation celebrates the township's rich history and revitalization, proving the power of creative placemaking to empower residents and create vibrant public spaces."

