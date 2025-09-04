TOKYO, Sept 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") announced today that the company will deliver a total of 11 presentations, including clinical data on the selective orexin 2 receptor agonist (OX2R)E2086 and the latest findings on its in-house discovered orexin receptor antagonist lemborexant (product name: DAYVIGO(R)) at the World Sleep Congress (World Sleep 2025) to be held in Singapore from September 5 to 10.Key presentations include results from the Phase Ib clinical study exploring the efficacy (Proof of Mechanism) of E2086 in people diagnosed with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1) and the Phase IV clinical study(SELENADE Study) investigating the effect of lemborexant in people whose insomnia was comorbid with depressive episodes of major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder (Poster 3-133). The company will also host a symposium introducing the latest evidence on lemborexant in Asia.Eisai considers neurology, including sleep disorders such as insomnia and narcolepsy, as a therapeutic area of focus. Eisai strives to create innovative products in therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs as soon as possible, and will further contribute to addressing the diverse needs of, as well as increasing the benefits provided to, those living with neurological diseases and their families.For more details, please visit: https://www.eisai.com/news/2025/pdf/enews202561pdf.pdfSource: EisaiCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.