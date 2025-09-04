Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of industrial and logistics real estate by gross lettable area (GLA), has agreed a 20,000 sqm lease with Siemens Energy Global GmbH Co. KG at its CTPark Mülheim industrial and logistics park in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, which is currently under construction.

Having recently signed a lease for a 12,000 sqm facility with Westenergie AG, the largest subsidiary of E.ON SE, this latest deal demonstrates that CTPark Mülheim is rapidly becoming a major new-high tech business park already attracting leading businesses following CTP's acquisition of the 335,000 sqm brownfield site from French multinational manufacturing business Vallourec in late 2023.

CTP is transforming the site that once housed an industrial rolling mill into an innovative new modern business park that will provide over 160,000 sqm of R&D, laboratory, co-working and industrial and logistics spaces for companies in high-growth, technology-focused sectors including life sciences and IT manufacturing.

Siemens Energy is leasing approximately 20,000 sqm of total floor space in the high-tech business park, including approximately 17,400 sqm of warehouse space and 2,450 sqm of office/technical/social space, as well as 2,500 sqm of outdoor space. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Siemens Energy site will take place in the summer of 2026, with completion scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.

Siemens Energy will use the site to store and maintain standard and special tools for the servicing and construction of power plants and prepare them for worldwide use. To ensure sustainable operation, CTP is equipping the property with photovoltaic panels and electric charging points for cars and trucks. The developer is aiming for a DGNB Gold certification for the buildings, as well as for the entire park.

The property is located in the heart of the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region, one of Europe's largest conurbations. It has excellent connections to the A2, A3, A42, A52, and A59 motorways, providing quick access to the economic centers of Düsseldorf, Duisburg, Dortmund, and Essen. Tenants also benefit from the proximity to Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as their ports of Antwerp, Amsterdam, and Rotterdam.

Stefan Pieper, Head of Siemens Energy's Mülheim location, said: "The site on Schützenstraße will be home to a new service center. This will give us the opportunity to consolidate and expand our activities for our globally active Field Service, thereby complementing our existing locations in Mülheim on Rheinstraße and Mellinghofer Straße."

Roman Erke, Head of Real Estate for Western Germany at Siemens Energy, welcomes the expansion of the real estate portfolio and the resulting synergy effects for the company. He particularly highlights the sustainable construction of the project and the targeted LEED Gold certification. This measure represents a significant step toward Siemens Energy's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

Marc Buchholz, Lord Mayor of Mülheim an der Ruhr, commented: "With the business park in Mülheim an der Ruhr, CTP is revitalising a historic industrial site and strengthening our economy. The fact that global player Siemens Energy has already signed on as a tenant confirms the attractiveness of the location and, after the previous signing of the contract with E.ON subsidiary Westenergie, is another signal of a promising future."

Timo Hielscher, Managing Director M&A for Germany at CTP, said: "The Rhine-Ruhr region is an economic area with great potential, which we are utilising with CTPark Mülheimdemonstrated by signing a second well-known tenant, Siemens Energy, even before construction work has begun. Tenants here benefit from excellent transport links on sustainably developed and flexibly usable space. We would like to express our sincere thanks to Siemens Energy and the city of Mülheim for the cooperative partnership."

