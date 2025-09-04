Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
03.09.25 | 16:39
20,950 Euro
+0,14 % +0,030
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 08:00 Uhr
64 Leser
Skanska builds data center in Finland for EUR 95M, about SEK 1.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with a technology company to build a data center facility in Finland. The contract is worth EUR 95M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

Construction, which includes core and shell construction, will start during the fall 2025 and will be completed by the fall in 2026.

For further information please contact:
Cristina Rinnetie-Uski, VP Marketing and Communications, Skanska Finland, tel +358 40 501 9816
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-data-center-in-finland-for-eur-95m--about-sek-1-1-billion,c4229327

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4229327/3647581.pdf

20250904 FI data center

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-builds-data-center-in-finland-for-eur-95m-about-sek-1-1-billion-302546175.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
