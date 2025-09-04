

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Swedish construction and development company Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST) on Thursday revealed that it has signed a contract with a technology company to build a data center facility in Finland. The contract is worth around 95 million euros or about 1.1 billion Swedish Kroner, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the third quarter of this year.



The company said that construction, which includes core and shell construction, will begin during the fall of 2025 and be completed by the fall in 2026.



On Wednesday, Skanska had announced that it inked a contract of $73 million with Longwood University to construct a performing arts center at Farmville in Virginia. The project includes the demolition of the existing Bristow building and the construction of a new 6,000 square meter facility to house existing programs in the former Wygal Hall. The construction began in August and will be completed in April 2028.



