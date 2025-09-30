

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKBSY, SKSBF, SKA-B.ST), a construction and project development company, announced on Tuesday that it has secured a $55 million contract, approximately SEK 550 million, with a New York university to renovate a 10-story residence hall.



The company said the construction is scheduled to begin in fall 2025, with completion expected in 2027.



The renovation covers approximately 7,400 square meters. The order will be recorded in the company's U.S. bookings for the third quarter of 2025.



On Monday, Skanska closed trading 0.42% higher at SEK 240.90 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News