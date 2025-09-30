

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST), a Swedish construction company, said on Tuesday that it has signed a contract of EUR 261 million with National Motorway Company to build a motorway near Zilina, Slovakia.



The new 9.6-kilometer highway D3 section Kysucké Nové Mesto - Ošcadnica will link Žilina with the Kysuce region and also help the international transit traffic to Poland and Czechia.



The project includes one multi-level crossing, a rest area, 20 bridges, 14 kilometers of noise barriers, and full technical infrastructure. The construction work is expected to start around the turn of the year 2025-26 and is estimated to last for around three and a half years.



