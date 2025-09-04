Sadot Group Inc. Engages Bitcoin Bancorp Inc. to Develop Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

BURLESON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) (the "Company" or "Sadot"), a global food-supply-chain company focused on origination and trading of essential agri-commodities, today announced it has engaged the Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. ("BULT") as strategic advisors to design and implement a cryptocurrency treasury strategy aimed at enhancing capital allocation, liquidity management and long-term shareholder value.

Engagement Details

Under the engagement, BULT will advise Sadot on:

A board-approved Bitcoin treasury policy aligned with FASB ASU 2023-08 fair-value accounting, including governance, risk limits, and disclosure cadence;

Selection of an institutional-grade qualified custodian and operating procedures incorporating multi-signature, cold storage, SOC-2 controls and insurance;

A phased, risk-managed acquisition framework (e.g., dollar-cost averaging and predefined thresholds) that preserves cash flexibility for core operations; and

Ongoing treasury operations, reporting, and investor communications best practices.

Executive Commentary

"Bitcoin's fixed supply and deepening institutional adoption make it a compelling addition to a modern corporate treasury," said Chagay Ravid, Chief Executive Officer of Sadot Group. "By engaging an experienced advisory team and establishing a disciplined policy first, we intend to explore measured, Bitcoin-only diversification of our cash reserves that aligns with our risk management culture and global agri-trading mission."

"Sadot is doing this the right way-policy, controls and custody before purchases," said Eric Noveshen, at Bitcoin Bancorp. "Our mandate is to help Sadot evaluate an initial allocation framework, select institutional custody and implement clear controls that meet public-company standards while keeping Sadot's operational liquidity paramount."

Why Now

Recent accounting clarity under FASB ASU 2023-08 enables fair-value treatment of in-scope crypto assets, providing greater transparency to investors. Against that backdrop, a Bitcoin treasury strategy can serve as a long-duration, scarcity-based reserve within a diversified treasury framework-without altering Sadot's core focus on reliable delivery of essential food and feed across global markets.

Next Steps

The Company and BULT will finalize policy documents, custodian selection and operating procedures. Any Bitcoin purchases, if approved by the Board, will be disclosed in accordance with applicable SEC and Nasdaq rules. The Company does not intend to engage in token issuance, staking, lending, or derivative speculation as part of this initiative.

There can be no assurance that the Company will proceed with or successfully implement the Bitcoin strategy, or that such strategy, if implemented, will achieve the anticipated benefits or be successful.

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc. has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

Sadot Group currently operates within key verticals of the global food supply chain including global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, and farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

Sadot Group is headquartered in Burleson, Texas with subsidiary operations throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.

About Bitcoin Bancorp Inc.

Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: BULT) is a diversified cryptocurrency and blockchain company with an internal specialized advisory group focused on corporate Bitcoin treasury policy, institutional custody selection, cryptocurrency finance, and public-company controls for digital-asset treasury programs. For more information, visit www.BitcoinBancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's intent to develop and potentially implement a Bitcoin treasury strategy; expected benefits, governance, risk management, accounting, custody, timing, and potential purchases; and the anticipated impact on liquidity and shareholder value. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, digital-asset price volatility; regulatory, accounting, tax and auditing developments; counterparty, custody and cybersecurity risks; market volatility in cryptocurrency prices; operational challenges; cybersecurity risks; availability of cash for operations; general economic conditions; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contacts

Investors: Sadot Group Inc. - IR@Sadotco.com

Media: Investor Relations, Bitcoin Bancorp Inc. - IR@BitcoinBancorp.com

