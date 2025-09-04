Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results from a recently completed rock sampling program at its high-grade Kennedy gold-silver Project in Nevada (the "Kennedy Project"). Results demonstrate strong prospectivity for high-grade gold and silver mineralization across the under-explored project.

Highlights:

High-Grade Assay Results: Select rock samples returned exceptional grades, including: 21.9 g/t Au, 2,336 g/t Ag, 8.56% Cu (Borlasca Vein) 6.2 g/t Au, 3,037 g/t Ag (Fourth of July Vein) 40.4 g/t Au, 232 g/t Ag (Gold Note Vein) 39.4 g/t Au, 370 g/t Ag (Cricket Vein) 12.7 g/t Au, 305 g/t Ag (Accident Vein) 15.9 g/t Au, 323 g/t Ag (Coyote Vein) 19.5 g/t Au, 273 g/t Ag (Danneburg Vein) 30.4 g/t Au, 148 g/t Ag (Imperial Vein) 3.1 g/t Au, 583 g/t Ag (Trail/Senator Vein) 44.5 g/t Au (Hidden Treasure Vein)

Select rock samples returned exceptional grades, including:

Expanded Land Holdings: Silver47 has staked substantial additional land around the mineralized vein system covering all prospective open ground around the Kennedy district, which is not shown on Figure 1.

Large High-Grade Vein Footprint: Sampling across a 3 km x 2 km area reveals widespread gold and silver mineralization, establishing the Kennedy Project as a high-potential precious metal district in Nevada.

Undrilled Nevada Vein Field: Approximately 22 km of near-surface veins, largely untouched by modern exploration, present a compelling opportunity for significant discoveries.

Robust Exploration Program Planned: A multidisciplinary program including geological mapping, rock chip sampling, ground geophysics, and soil-geochemical surveys is panned for this fall to pinpoint high-priority drill targets.

Red Mountain Project Drill Program Progress: 12 holes have been completed at the Dry Creek and West Tundra Flats deposits where zones of massive, semi-massive and disseminated sulfides have been intersected in step-out and infill holes. Assays are pending and drilling continues.

Galen McNamara, CEO, stated: "Our exploration at the Kennedy Project is revealing high-grade gold and silver targets across a 22 km network of largely untested veins. Having acquired this project by claim staking last year, it is also royalty free. These initial results validate our acquisition strategy and position the district as a unique discovery opportunity in Nevada. Concurrently, drilling at our Red Mountain project in Alaska is progressing well, with drilling intersecting promising massive sulfide zones. We look forward to sharing assay results as they become available to showcase the strength of our American project portfolio."

Figure 1. Plan Map of Kennedy Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/265057_1b4d1a5c54f818c4_002full.jpg







Figure 2 (see attached figure). Disseminated, banded and massive sulfide mineralization featuring pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena in hole DC25-110 from the Red Mountain, Alaska. Photo is not intended to be representative of broader mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/265057_1b4d1a5c54f818c4_003full.jpg

Table 1: Rock assay highlights

Sample ID Zone Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Type Easting* Northing* 351902 Accident 12.7 305 dump 437216 4459227 722881 Accident 8.2 78 dump 437118 4459331 351903 Accident 0.9 107 dump 437215 4459255 722894 Borlasca 3.2 258 dump 436104 4457845 722891 Borlasca 5.3 68 outcrop 436211 4457910 722893 Borlasca 21.9 2,336 dump 436214 4457907 722896 Borlasca 6.3 107 dump 436272 4457827 J486215^ Borlasca 17.2 932 dump 436223 4457904 722875 Cricket 11.3 322 outcrop 437134 4459636 722872 Cricket 32.7 251 dump 437115 4459666 722871 Cricket 39.4 370 dump 437102 4459688 722870 Cricket 34.0 293 dump 437092 4459690 722869 Cricket 14.1 162 subcrop 437081 4459715 722873 Cricket 11.9 148 outcrop 437120 4459659 722868 Cricket 12.1 47 dump 437068 4459735 350137 Cricket 17.7 28 dump 437179 4459515 350134 Cricket 6.8 200 dump 437169 4459546 722878 Danneburg 3.8 326 dump 437281 4460597 350143 Danneburg 19.5 273 dump 437359 4460451 722876 Danneburg 3.1 116 dump 437391 4460431 350141 Danneburg 7.2 41 subcrop 437398 4460443 351908 Fourth of July 6.2 3,037 float 437186 4458978 351909 Fourth of July 9.6 2,360 dump 437176 4458993 722885 Fourth of July 2.6 575 dump 437091 4458997 722886 Fourth of July 11.0 239 dump 437121 4458989 351911 Fourth of July 4.6 315 outcrop 437203 4458947 722883 Fourth of July 4.1 211 dump 437122 4459101 351910 Fourth of July 1.9 454 subcrop 437155 4458999 E923275^ Gold Note 11.1 1,020 dump 435331 4458209 J486223^ Gold Note 20.1 114 dump 435391 4458114 350106 Gold Note 40.4 232 dump 435309 4458224 350101 Gold Note 10.9 724 dump 435319 4458213 350104 Gold Note 0.6 419 dump 435327 4458219 350102 Gold Note 5.0 122 dump 435322 4458215 J486240^ Gold Note 5.4 32 dump 435330 4458222 J486241^ Gold Note 8.4 8 float 435450 4458297 350122 Hidden Treasure 10.7 53 subcrop 435757 4458713 351914 Hidden Treasure 44.5 15 dump 435650 4458845 J486233^ Hidden Treasure 8.6 43 dump 435656 4458844 722889 Hidden Treasure 12.0 53 dump 435609 4458805 722890 Hidden Treasure 27.6 11 float 435668 4458776 722864 Imperial 30.4 148 dump 436355 4459530 350133 Imperial 3.3 226 dump 436325 4459715 350130 Imperial 11.1 32 dump 436346 4459567 722867 Imperial 16.8 17 dump 436324 4459657 722860 Imperial 7.0 80 dump 436655 4458931 722861 Imperial 8.4 34 dump 436655 4458930 350131 Imperial 5.9 5 subcrop 436334 4459596 350129 Imperial 8.6 77 dump 436347 4459351 J486238^ Regional 3.1 100 dump 435979 4457773 350121 Regional 5.7 21 subcrop 434848 4459187 E923273^ Trail/Senator 3.1 583 dump 436605 4458764 722855 Trail/Senator 8.6 133 dump 436603 4458763 350123 Trail/Senator 6.4 43 dump 436607 4458764 722854 Trail/Senator 8.5 78 dump 436605 4458762 722857 Trail/Senator 1.9 114 outcrop 436538 4458813 722859 Trail/Senator 1.6 134 outcrop 436512 4458842 350120 Coyote 2.9 759 float 435061 4458685 J486225 Coyote 16.0 64 dump 435227 4458717 350115 Coyote 2.9 103 subcrop 435201 4458738 350118 Coyote 1.7 107 float 435062 4458678 E923276^ Coyote 15.9 323 subcrop 435052 4458607 350116 Coyote 10.9 36 dump 435224 4458716 E923278^ Coyote 10.0 33 dump 435227 4458716



*NAD83 Z 11

^see references for sources of data

Defining Widespread High-Grade Gold-Silver Mineralization

A reconnaissance-style prospecting and sampling program was recently completed by Silver47's exploration team on unpatented mining claims of the Kennedy Project. The purpose of the program was to confirm the presence of high-grade gold-silver-base metal mineralization across eleven targets (Figure 1). Areas of historic surface workings (e.g., blast pits and mine dumps) as well as outcrop, subcrop and float were sampled. In total, 109 samples were collected (see April 24th, 2025 news release for first batch of results). Data from over 40 historic rock samples were also compiled and combined with the new data creating a rock geochemical database of over 150 samples (Figure 1).

Selective sampling across the eleven targets (Figure 1) demonstrates the scale and high-grade potential of vein-systems typical of the Kennedy Project. Highlights from recent and historical sampling include:

Gold Note : Most of the historic gold production in the Kennedy district was from the Gold Note mine. The mine was centered on a series of high-angle, broadly east-west striking quartz veins hosted in volcanic and sedimentary rocks and traced for over 350 m. Waste material from the mine has been stacked in dumps near the main Union and No. 2 adits (Figure 1). Sampling of these dumps returned grades up to 40.4 g/t Au with 232 g/t Ag and 11.1 g/t Au with 1,020 g/t Ag (Table 1) and the 14 new and compiled samples average 7.9 g/t Au with 193 g/t Ag. These results agree with historic mine grades which were reportedly as high as 15.5 g/t Au with 311 g/t Ag¹.

Borlasca: The east-west trending Borlasca target comprises a series of northwest to west striking structures centered approximately 900 m east of the Gold Note mine. Veins and oxidized vein-breccias are hosted in porphyritic rhyolite associated with strong silicification. Samples of dump and outcrop from across the three main Borlasca veins have returned up to 21.9 g/t Au with 2,336 g/t Ag with 8.56% Cu. The strong copper mineralization in many of the Borlasca samples suggest strong prospectivity for copper mineralization across this part of the Kennedy district.

Coyote : The northwest-striking Coyote vein system is centered approximately 600 m north of the Gold Note mine. Veins and quartz-cemented breccias of the Coyote target are hosted primarily in granite and quartz-phyric rhyolite. Samples of dump material, subcrop and float from the main Coyote target returned grades up to 15.9 g/t Au with 323 g/t Ag and 2.9 g/t Au with 759 g/t Ag (Table 1). Sampling 600 m along strike to the northwest returned 5.7 g/t Au with 20.8 g/t Ag (sample 350121, Table 1).

Cricket-Accident trend: The north-northwest striking Cricket target is centered approximately 2.2 km northeast of the Gold Note mine (Figure 1). The vein-system is hosted near a contact between andesite and monzonite and consists of brecciated and drusy quartz veins and veinlets. The Cricket vein has been sampled (outcrop and dumps) for over 200 m along strike with grades up to 39.4 g/t Au and 370 g/t Ag (15 samples average 12.3 g/t Au and 132 g/t Ag). High-grade gold and silver mineralization at Cricket is locally associated with strong lead and antimony mineralization (up to 3.0% Pb and 3,540 ppm Sb). The Accident vein, 300 m along strike to the south of Cricket, is interpreted to be part of the same 800 m north-trending vein-system. Sampling at Accident returned up to 12.7 g/t Au with 305 g/t Ag (Table 1). Further sampling along trend north of Cricket towards the historic Wall Street mine and along trend south of Accident is warranted.

Fourth of July: The Fourth of July vein sets are hosted in strongly oxidized granite/monzonite and comprise quartz-rich breccias and veins. Sampling of outcrop, subcrop, dump and float along a 200 m trend at Fourth of July returned up to 6.2 g/t Au with 3,037 g/t Ag and 9.6 g/t Au with 2,360 g/t Ag. The veins may represent a possible southern offset of the Cricket-Accident trend of veins and supports the strong prospectivity for high-grade gold-silver mineralization in broadly north-trending structural corridors.

Trail-Imperial trend: The historic Trail/Senator mine represents the southern extent of the broadly north-trending Trail-Imperial corridor. The high-grade Imperial Mine represents the northern extent of the 1.0 km long corridor. The Trail/Senator target comprises quartz-rich veins and breccias with associated wall rock hosted quartz-stringers and veinlets. Sampling of dumps and outcrop returned up to 8.61 g/t Au with 133 g/t Ag and 6.4 g/t Au with 43.1 g/t Ag. At Imperial, primarily hosted in quartz monzonite sampling returned up to 30.4 g/t Au with 148 g/t Ag and 16.8 g/t Au with 17.2 g/t Ag. Similar to the parallel Cricket-Accident trend, the Trail-Imperial corridor demonstrated strong prospectivity for high-grade gold and silver mineralization along north-trending structural corridors.

Hidden Treasure-Chromo trend: The Hidden Treasure set of mineralized veins are centered 800 m north of the Gold Note mine and hosted primarily in volcanics and breccias near the contact with granite. Together with the Chromo target (Figure 1), 300 m along strike to the north, the mineralized Hidden Treasure-Chromo trend comprises high-grade gold-bearing breccias with samples up to 44.5 g/t Au and 27.6 g/t Au (7 samples at Hidden Treasure average 15.6 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag).

Danneburg: The Danneburg group of mineralized vein occurrences, covering a 200 by 150 m area, is centered approximately 3.0 km northeast of the Gold Note mine. Drusy and oxidized veins hosted in silicified and oxidized granite returned up 19.5 g/t Au with 273 g/t Ag and 3.8 g/t Au with 554 g/t Ag in dump material. Further work is required at Danneburg to define the strike-extent of the dominant north- and northwest-striking vein-sets.

Based on the results from the preliminary sampling and prospecting program, an additional 4,000 acres of unpatented mining claims have been acquired through staking. The strategic claims cover all prospective open ground around the Kennedy district.

Next Steps

The extensive mineralized corridors across the Kennedy Project with multiple high-grade targets have not yet seen any systematic modern exploration. A multidisciplinary program consisting of geological mapping, ground geophysics (magnetics and induced polarization) and soil and rock geochemical surveys are planned to refine existing targets and define new drill targets. Follow-up exploration is set to commence this fall.

Analytical and Quality Assurance and Quality Control Procedures

Rock samples were sent to Paragon Geochemical Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada for preparation and analysis. Paragon meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures. Samples were analyzed for gold via fire assay with an MS finish ("AU-FA30"), and for silver via inductively-coupled plasma, mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) after four-acid digestion ("48MA-MS"). Samples assaying over 8 ppm Au were re-run via fire assay for Au with a gravimetric finish ("AU-GR30"). Samples that assayed over 100 ppm Ag (0.01%), 1,000 ppm Cu (1%), Zn (1%) and Pb (1%) were re-run via inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy ("OLMA-OES").

Historical data referenced herein (e.g., rock samples2), including but not limited to assay results and geological interpretations from previous exploration activities, have been sourced from publicly available records, archived reports, and third-party databases believed to be reliable. However, Silver47 has not independently verified this historical data through resampling, re-assaying, or other confirmatory methods. As such, the Company cautions that this historical information has not been verified by a Qualified Person. The Company is not treating historical information as current and it is being used to guide exploration only.

Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Galen McNamara, P. Geo., the CEO of the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Rock-chip, dump, float and subcrop samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralization across the Kennedy Project.

References

¹Klopstock, Paul (1913) The Kennedy mining district, Nevada, American Institute of Mining Engineers Bulletin, v. 77. p. 1041-1046

2Data reported by West Cirque Resources, WCQ TSX-V NRs September 13, 2011 and November 22, 2011



About Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration Corp is a mineral exploration company, focused on uncovering and developing silver-rich deposits in North America. The Company is creating a leading high-grade US-focused silver developer with a resource totaling 236 Moz AgEq at 334 g/t AgEq inferred and 10 Moz at 333 g/t AgEq indicated. With operations in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico, Silver47 Exploration is anchored in America's most prolific mining jurisdictions. For detailed information regarding the resource estimates, assumptions, and technical reports, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report and other filings available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA and OTCQB under the ticker symbol AAGAF.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.silver47.ca and see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and titled "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA with an effective date January 12, 2024, and prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Galen McNamara

CEO & Director

