Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL) (OTCQB: PAGFF) ("Pacifica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Kunz as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Fernando Berdegué de Cima as President, effective immediately. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Octavio Lizardi as Vice President of Exploration, effective September 15, 2025.

"I am delighted to bolster Pacifica Silver's leadership with these key new appointments," stated Todd Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of Pacifica. "Mr. Kunz brings a wealth of global mining expertise, while Mr. Berdegué de Cima's forward-thinking, sustainability-focused leadership will greatly strengthen our commitment to responsible exploration and sustainable growth in Mexico. Furthermore, Mr. Lizardi's deep expertise in epithermal vein systems, combined with his extensive work experience at projects in proximity to our Claudia project, positions him perfectly to spearhead our exploration efforts."

Appointment of Chairman of the Board

As Chairman, Mr. Kunz will draw on his extensive experience in public company governance and the development and financing of global natural resource projects to provide leadership to the Board of Directors and ensure governance that aligns with the company's strategic objectives, fosters sustainable growth and upholds the highest standards of corporate responsibility. From 2020 to 2024, Mr. Kunz served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Prime Mining Corp., and led the development of the Los Reyes gold-silver project in Sinaloa State, Mexico. From 2002 to 2019, he was Lead Independent Director of Chesapeake Gold Corp., which is developing the advanced-stage Metates gold and silver project located in Durango State, Mexico. From 1997 to 2004, he served as Director, President and Chief Operating Officer of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and was part of the team that discovered Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia, one of the largest copper-gold deposits in the world.

"I am thrilled at the opportunity to collaborate with the Pacifica Silver team to advance the Claudia silver-gold project, a highly promising exploration venture with exceptional qualities that rank it among the most compelling projects I've encountered," stated Mr. Kunz.

Appointment of President

In his role as President of Pacifica Silver, Mr. Berdegué de Cima will be responsible for operational leadership and stakeholder engagement in Mexico to advance the Company's exploration objectives, ensure compliance with local regulations and maximize resource development. Mr. Berdegué de Cima is a sustainability focused entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in the natural resource industry developing creative mining solutions such as the exploration multidisciplinary approach for U.S. XIX C. historic districts (2017) and the Regenerative Mining Model (2023). Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Durango Gold, the prior owner and operator of the Claudia Project. He also currently serves as a Strategic Advisor for Vizsla Silver, leading the development of regenerative mining initiatives.

"There are few mining districts in Mexico comparable to El Papantón that remain unexplored at scale with modern methodologies," stated Mr. Berdegué de Cima. "At its core, exploration is the pursuit of opportunity where others have not yet ventured, and this is precisely the approach Pacifica Silver has undertaken. Our team is committed to advancing this project with persistence and discipline, guided by the belief that major discovery is achieved through dedication and excellence. I am privileged to work alongside such a distinguished group of professionals and to contribute my expertise, creativity and focus on regenerative mining practices as we pursue sustainable growth. The next phase of drilling will mark an important step forward in this journey."

Appointment of VP Exploration

In the role of VP Exploration at Pacifica, Mr. Lizardi will be responsible for planning and directing all exploration activities at the Company's Claudia silver-gold project, including oversight of geological teams, managing budgets, ensuring compliance with regulations and contributing to the Company's overall strategic plan. Mr. Lizardi has over 20 years of experience in precious, base metals and rare earth elements exploration, specializing in epithermal, skarn and porphyry systems. Prior to joining Pacifica, he was a Senior Structural Geologist at Newmont's Penasquito Mine in Mexico. Prior to Newmont, he was Technical Manager at Prodemin S.A. De C.V., an exploration consultancy firm, where he managed brownfields and greenfield exploration programs in both Mexico and the United States. Mr. Lizardi also served as Superintendent Geology and Exploration for Inversiones Mineras La Sorpresa, where he managed the exploration team that discovered the silver-gold deposit Elisa and Polvos de Oro, located adjacent to Fresnillo plc's La Cienega mine in Durango, Mexico. Mr. Lizardi earned his B.Sc. from the National Autonomous University of Mexico and a M.Sc. from the Complutense University of Madrid at Madrid.

"I am deeply honored and enthusiastic to join the esteemed team at Pacifica Silver," stated Mr. Lizardi. "The opportunity to lead exploration at the Claudia project is truly exceptional. The promising potential of the El Papantón mining district sets an optimistic stage for our upcoming drilling campaigns, and I am confident we will achieve our shared objectives."

Director Resignation

The Company also announces that Mr. Darien Lattanzi will be stepping down as a director to pursue other opportunities. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Lattanzi for his contributions since the Company's inception.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The Company is focused on its 100% owned Claudia Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District where at least nine small mines operated throughout the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with only 10% of over 30 kilometres of known veins having been drilled. Today, the project is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.

The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Janampalla Property located in the Huancavalica Province of Central Perú. Pacifica is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations.

Signed,

Todd Anthony

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding the perceived merit of the Project, use of proceeds of the Offering, potential quantity and/or grade of minerals and the potential size of the mineralized zone. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the price of gold and silver; the accuracy of mineral resource estimations; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained, including concession renewals and permitting; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; that currency and exchange rates will be consistent with current levels; and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks related to uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral resource estimates, including but not limited to changes to the cost assumptions, variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates, changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, failure of plant, equipment or processes, changes to availability of power or the power rates, ability to maintain social license, changes to interest or tax rates, changes in project parameters, delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks, title risks, including concession renewal, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, risks relating to COVID-19, the ongoing war in the Ukraine, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, risks inherent in the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265080

SOURCE: Pacifica Silver Corp.