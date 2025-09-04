Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Spetz Inc. (CSE: SPTZ) (OTCQB: DBKSF) (doing business as SonicStrategy Inc.), the publicly traded institutional bridge to the Sonic blockchain, is pleased to announce the formation of the Sonic Technical Advisory Council, featuring three key leaders from Sonic Labs:

Michael Kong, CEO of Sonic Labs

Matt Madera, Chief Strategy Officer of Sonic Labs

Sam Harcourt, Chief Operating Officer of Sonic Labs

The Sonic Technical Advisory Council will provide SonicStrategy with technical insights into blockchain infrastructure, developer incentives, and emerging opportunities across the Sonic ecosystem. This advisory relationship ensures that SonicStrategy remains closely aligned with the growth of the Sonic network, while maintaining independent governance and a strong fiduciary focus on shareholder value.

"The creation of the Sonic Technical Advisory Council formalizes the bridge between Sonic Labs, the builders of the ecosystem, and SonicStrategy, the official public-market gateway," said Mitchell Demeter, CEO of SonicStrategy. "This alignment strengthens our ability to support innovation across the Sonic ecosystem and expand transparent access to investors worldwide."

Michael Kong, CEO of Sonic Labs, commented: "SonicStrategy plays a critical role in expanding Sonic's reach into global capital markets. By working closely with their team through the Advisory Council, we can ensure that the network's technical direction and the company's market strategy remain mutually reinforcing."

The formation of the Sonic Technical Advisory Council further establishes SonicStrategy's role as the official public-market partner of Sonic Labs, a bridge that combines technical leadership and institutional access. This unique positioning strengthens SonicStrategy's mission to deliver transparent, compliant, and scalable exposure to the Sonic ecosystem through the public markets.

The Company also confirms that it has granted an aggregate of 1,050,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company pursuant to its stock option plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $1.44 CAD per share for a period of ten (10) years from the date of grant, subject to standard vesting provisions and the terms of the Company's option plan.

For more information, visit:

SonicStrategy: www.sonicstrategy.io

About Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy)

Spetz Inc. (CSE: SPTZ) (OTCQB: DBKSF) (dba SonicStrategy) is the parent company of SonicStrategy Inc., a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Spetz provides investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and DeFi strategies across the Sonic network.

About Sonic Labs Inc.

Sonic is the highest-performing EVM blockchain, combining speed, incentives, and world-class infrastructure. The network achieves sub-second finality and ultra-high throughput. At the heart of Sonic's incentive model is Fee Monetization (FeeM), a system that lets developers earn 90% of the network fees generated by their applications. Inspired by Web2 ad-revenue sharing models, FeeM rewards developers for driving usage, growth, and real activity.

