DJ Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM 04-Sep-2025 / 14:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Halfords Group plc Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 3 September 2025. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 1 September 2025, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736. For Against % of shares on Total votes register at 3.00 No. of Resolution validly pm on 1 Votes No. of % No. of % cast September 2025 Withheld** Votes Votes 1 Receive the Audited 145,331,944 100.00 1,708 0.00 145,333,652 100.00 721,613 Financial Statements 2 Declare a final dividend 146,009,957 99.98 34,236 0.02 146,044,193 100.00 11,072 3 Approve the Directors' 145,134,686 99.38 908,178 0.62 146,042,864 100.00 12,401 Remuneration Report 4 Elect Henry Birch as a 145,615,355 99.72 408,500 0.28 146,023,855 100.00 31,410 Director 5 Re-elect Keith Williams as 141,381,094 96.82 4,650,006 3.18 146,031,100 100.00 24,165 a Director 6 Re-elect Jill Caseberry as 141,239,480 96.72 4,791,620 3.28 146,031,100 100.00 24,165 a Director 7 Re-elect Tom Singer as a 142,491,744 97.58 3,536,336 2.42 146,028,080 100.00 27,185 Director 8 Re-elect Tanvi Gokhale as 144,064,485 98.65 1,970,394 1.35 146,034,879 100.00 20,386 a Director 9 Re-elect Jo Hartley as a 145,447,807 99.60 586,001 0.40 146,033,808 100.00 18,757 Director 10 Re-appoint BDO LLP as 144,407,232 98.89 1,624,371 1.11 146,031,603 100.00 23,662 Auditor Authorise the Audit 11 Committee to determine the 144,439,760 98.91 1,589,491 1.09 146,029,251 100.00 26,014 remuneration of the Auditor 12 Authorise the Company to 128,412,235 87.93 17,632,150 12.07 146,044,385 100.00 10,880 make political donations Renew the general 13 authority to allot 145,520,485 99.64 521,247 0.36 146,041,732 100.00 13,533 relevant securities 14 Disapply statutory 145,846,449 99.87 193,449 0.13 146,039,898 100.00 15,367 pre-emption rights* Authorise the Company to 15 make market purchases of 145,880,879 99.97 44,725 0.03 145,925,604 100.00 129,661 its own shares* Authorise that general 16 meetings, other than AGMs 145,538,511 99.66 503,384 0.34 146,041,895 100.00 13,370 can be called on 14 days' clear notice* Authorise the adoption of 17 the new Articles of 145,984,528 99.99 13,270 0.01 145,997,798 100.00 57,467 Association

Notes

* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

These results will also be made available on the Company's website, and in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 a copy of resolutions passed as special business along with the new Articles of Association will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/ #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

