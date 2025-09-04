Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Frankfurt
04.09.25 | 08:05
1,490 Euro
-5,10 % -0,080
04.09.2025 16:09 Uhr
Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM 
04-Sep-2025 / 14:35 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Halfords Group plc 
 
Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") 
 
Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting 
held on 3 September 2025. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 1 September 2025, being the 
AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736. 
 
                     For         Against            % of shares on 
                                        Total votes register at 3.00 No. of 
Resolution                               validly   pm on 1     Votes 
                     No. of   %    No. of   %    cast    September 2025  Withheld** 
                   Votes        Votes 
 
 
1       Receive the Audited    145,331,944 100.00 1,708   0.00  145,333,652 100.00      721,613 
       Financial Statements 
 
 
2       Declare a final dividend  146,009,957 99.98  34,236   0.02  146,044,193 100.00      11,072 
 
3       Approve the Directors'   145,134,686 99.38  908,178  0.62  146,042,864 100.00      12,401 
       Remuneration Report 
 
 
4       Elect Henry Birch as a   145,615,355 99.72  408,500  0.28  146,023,855 100.00      31,410 
       Director 
 
 
5       Re-elect Keith Williams as 141,381,094 96.82  4,650,006 3.18  146,031,100 100.00      24,165 
       a Director 
 
 
6       Re-elect Jill Caseberry as 141,239,480 96.72  4,791,620 3.28  146,031,100 100.00      24,165 
       a Director 
 
 
7       Re-elect Tom Singer as a  142,491,744 97.58  3,536,336 2.42  146,028,080 100.00      27,185 
       Director 
 
 
8       Re-elect Tanvi Gokhale as 144,064,485 98.65  1,970,394 1.35  146,034,879 100.00      20,386 
       a Director 
 
 
9       Re-elect Jo Hartley as a  145,447,807 99.60  586,001  0.40  146,033,808 100.00      18,757 
       Director 
 
 
10      Re-appoint BDO LLP as   144,407,232 98.89  1,624,371 1.11  146,031,603 100.00      23,662 
       Auditor 
 
 
       Authorise the Audit 
11      Committee to determine the 144,439,760 98.91  1,589,491 1.09  146,029,251 100.00      26,014 
       remuneration of the 
     Auditor 
 
12      Authorise the Company to  128,412,235 87.93  17,632,150 12.07  146,044,385 100.00      10,880 
       make political donations 
 
 
       Renew the general 
13      authority to allot     145,520,485 99.64  521,247  0.36  146,041,732 100.00      13,533 
       relevant securities 
 
 
14      Disapply statutory     145,846,449 99.87  193,449  0.13  146,039,898 100.00      15,367 
       pre-emption rights* 
 
 
       Authorise the Company to 
15      make market purchases of  145,880,879 99.97  44,725   0.03  145,925,604 100.00      129,661 
       its own shares* 
 
 
       Authorise that general 
16      meetings, other than AGMs 145,538,511 99.66  503,384  0.34  146,041,895 100.00      13,370 
       can be called on 14 days' 
     clear notice* 
 
       Authorise the adoption of 
17      the new Articles of    145,984,528 99.99  13,270   0.01  145,997,798 100.00      57,467 
       Association

Notes

* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

These results will also be made available on the Company's website, and in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 a copy of resolutions passed as special business along with the new Articles of Association will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/ #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  400854 
EQS News ID:  2193254 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2193254&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2025 09:35 ET (13:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
