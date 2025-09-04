Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

4 September 2025

Description: Description: Karelian

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian" or the "Company")

Holdings in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 4 September 2025 that Steve Coomber now has an interest of 12,152,282 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 6.19 per cent. of the current issued Ordinary Shares and voting rights of the Company.

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

Brendan McMorrow, Chairman / Maureen Jones, Managing Director

+353-1-479-6180

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss / Lauren Wright

+44-20-3328-5656

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44-20-7469-0930

CMC Markets (Joint Broker)

Douglas Crippen

+ 44-20-3003-8632

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley

+44-20-3290-0707

Hall Communications

Don Hall

+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com



4230101_0.jpeg
© 2025 PR Newswire
