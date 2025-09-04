Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a dividend for the month of September 2025 of $0.0775 per common share, to be paid October 10, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2025.

Atrium pays monthly dividends currently at an annual rate of $0.93 per share, plus a special dividend to shareholders of record at year-end in the event the dividends declared are less than taxable income for that fiscal year.

Shareholders are reminded that Atrium offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP). Through this plan, dividends can be automatically reinvested in new Atrium shares at a 2% discount to market price, with no commissions. The DRIP provides a simple way for shareholders to benefit from the power of compounding and grow their investment in Atrium over time. To enroll, shareholders should contact their investment advisor.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank lender specializing in residential and commercial mortgages in Canada's major urban centres, where real estate markets are stable and liquid. Atrium's goal is to deliver stable, reliable dividends to its shareholders while preserving their equity by maintaining conservative lending practices.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) under the Canada Income Tax Act; so is not subject to corporate income tax as long as its taxable income is distributed to shareholders as dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. These dividends are generally treated as interest income, placing shareholders in a position similar to if they had made the mortgage investments directly. For further information, please refer to Atrium's regulatory filings available at www.sedarplus.ca or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

