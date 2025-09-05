

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced it has received CE-IVDR approval for two label expansions of its VENTANA HER2 (4B5) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody RxDx assay.



The VENTANA HER2 (4B5) test is now CE-IVDR approved to aid in assessing HER2-ultralow status in metastatic breast cancer patients who may be eligible for treatment with ENHERTU. It is also approved to help identify patients with previously treated, unresectable, or metastatic HER2-positive biliary tract cancer (BTC) who may be eligible for treatment with ZIIHERA.



