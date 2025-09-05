Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
WKN: A3D693 | ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71
Frankfurt
04.09.25 | 15:29
0,011 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACUITY RM GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACUITY RM GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acuity RM Group Plc - Statement re Investor presentation 10.00am 11 September

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

5 September 2025

Acuity RM Group plc

(the "Group")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

ACUITY RM GROUP PLC is pleased to announce that Angus Forrest Chairman and David Rajakovich CEO will provide a live presentation relating to the interim results via Investor Meet Company on 11 Sept 2025, 10:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 10 Sept 2025, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet ACUITY RM GROUP PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/acuity-rm-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow ACUITY RM GROUP PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group plc

https://acuityrmgroup.com

Angus Forrest

+44 (0) 20 3582 0566

Zeus (NOMAD & Broker)

https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk

Mike Coe / James Bavister

+44 (0) 20 3829 5000

Peterhouse Capital (Joint broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Clear Capital (Joint broker)

Bob Roberts

+44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM® software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.


