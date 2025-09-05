Oneflow AB: Oneflow's monthly ARR update: August 2025

Press release
5 September 2025
Oneflow publishes its preliminary monthly ARR.
Oneflow had a total ARR of MSEK 176.5 by the end of August 2025. This is a preliminary number. Currency effects had a negative impact of MSEK 0.7 since the end of July and a negative impact of MSEK 3.2 since the beginning of the year.
About Oneflow
Oneflow develops a contract automation platform powered by AI, helping businesses achieve a fully automated contract process. Contracts are at the heart of all businesses and yet, while the world is undergoing digital transformation, contracts are stuck in a frustrating mess between PDFs, legacy systems, inboxes, just to get a contract signed. Oneflow believes there's a better contract workflow. One that is intelligent, easy, rich in data, gathers every step of the process in one place, allowing for better clarity and collaboration between all parties involved. And people can get on with what they do best. With Oneflow, contracts are smarter, giving our users an experience so delightful, it feels like magic. Get started for free at oneflow.com.