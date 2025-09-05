Engineered for endurance athletes, the T-Rex 3 Pro is available in two sizes and adds enhanced offline mapping with auto route planning

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), today announces the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro designed for trailrunners, endurance athletes, and outdoor adventurers. As the newest member of the T-Rex 3 family, the T-Rex 3 Pro builds on its predecessor with upgraded materials, enhanced mapping, flashlight, built-in speaker and mic, a sapphire glass screen and more. PRESS KIT AVAILABLE HERE

First showcased under embargo during the UTMB race week in Chamonix in August, the T-Rex 3 Pro proved instrumental for elite ultra runners and Amazfit ambassadors Rod Farvard, Ruth Croft and Rosa Lara Feliu, helping them optimize race day performance, track recovery, and receive real-time course feedback. Ruth Croft earned first place, completing UTMB 2025 with a time of 22 hours, 56 minutes, and 23 seconds. She is the first female to win OCC, CCC, and now UTMB.

KEY FEATURES

Built for the Wild

T-Rex 3 Pro is designed for the extremes, featuring a scratch-resistant sapphire glass screen and a bezel and buttons made from Grade 5 titanium alloy a material harder than stainless steel and more durable than standard titanium. Available in two case sizes: 48 mm and 44 mm, both are engineered for durability in any environment. The watch can operate in temperatures as low as -30°C, making it reliable even in the harshest cold-weather conditions. Equipped with a dual-color LED flashlight, the watch provides visibility in low-light conditions including a boost mode for added brightness, red light for low-interference visibility, SOS flash, and safety alerts.

Adventure-Ready Display Communication

The vibrant AMOLED display comes in two sizes 1.5? (48 mm case) and 1.32? (44 mm case) and delivers up to 3000 nits of peak brightness for optimal visibility even in harsh sunlight. A built-in speaker and microphone enable Bluetooth calling and hands-free communication via Zepp Flow, for connection without pulling out a phone.

Navigate with Confidence

Dual-band GPS and support for six satellite systems ensure precise location tracking even in challenging terrain. Offline maps feature turn-by-turn directions, smart rerouting, route creation, and points of interest search. Ski maps provide resort data, slope color codes, and lift locations.

Train, Compete, and Recover Smarter

Over 180 sport modes include trail running, recreational scuba diving, strength training with auto rep detection, and official HYROX training and race modes. The exclusive BioCharge energy monitoring system provides a dynamic score based on workouts, recovery, and stress helping users optimize performance day after day. With up to 25 days of battery life on the 48 mm model and 17 days on the 44 mm, the T-Rex 3 Pro is built to go the distance.

Part of the Amazfit Ecosystem

T-Rex 3 Pro integrates seamlessly with performance tools like Helio Strap and Helio Ring, connecting to the Zepp App where users can view all their health, fitness, and sleep data in one place subscription-free and compatible with both Android and iOS with new 3rd party integrations coming soon.

"With the T-Rex 3 Pro, we've taken our most capable outdoor watch and pushed it even further," said Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health. "Moreover, users also gain entry into the broader Amazfit ecosystem, where advanced training tools such as the Helio Strap with industry-leading PPG accuracy complement the watch to create a complete system that helps athletes train, recover, and evolve."

Colors, Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro will be available in the U.S. starting September 5, 2025, for $399.00 on Amazfit.com and Amazfit retail partners like Amazon. Prices and availability vary by region.

Colorways include:

Tactical Black (48 mm): Available September 5 on Amazfit.com and Amazon

Black Gold (48 mm): Available September 25 on Amazfit.com // Available Q4 on Amazon

Gold and Gray (44 mm): Available Q4 on Amazfit.com and Amazon

Black Gold (44 mm): Available Q4 on Amazfit.com and Amazon

For more information, please visit www.amazfit.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Media and influencers are welcome to sign up to Amazfit Affiliate programs on Amazon and Commission Junction via the link.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company with its principal office based in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. Zepp Health operates as a distributed organization, with team members and offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other global markets.

Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand tagline, "Discover Amazing," encourages individuals to break barriers, exceed expectations, and find joy in every moment. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform, which delivers cloud-based, 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users achieve their wellness goals.

Known for outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won numerous design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Launched in 2015, Amazfit is embraced by millions of users, with products available in over 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com.

