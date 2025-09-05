The award ceremony in Venice, led by the Jury President Gabriele Muccino.

In Venice, the language of cinema met the potential of artificial intelligence thanks to the second edition of the Reply AI Film Festival, the international competition created by Reply and open to all creatives who have produced a short film using new technologies and AI tools. After a careful selection among over 2,500 submissions from 67 countries, the winners of the 2025 edition were announced during an engaging award ceremony held on Thursday, September 4th at the Mastercard Priceless Lounge, Hotel Excelsior, Venice, during the days of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

The winners were selected for best interpreting the theme of this edition "Generation of Emotions" exploring how artificial intelligence can generate authentic and emotionally engaging experiences through cinematic language.

Led by director Gabriele Muccino, the international jury which included, among others, Rob Minkoff, Caleb Shelby Ward, Denise Negri, Dave Clark, Charlie Fink, Filippo Rizzante, Caroline Ingeborn, Paolo Moroni and Guillem Martinez Roura awarded three main prizes to the most outstanding entries for their originality, production quality and conscious use of AI across the entire creative process, from script to post-production.

Love at First Sight by Jacopo Reale is the winning short film of this edition of the Reply AI Film Festival. "Winning with Love at First Sight is not only a great honor, but also a push to keep exploring the visual and especially narrative possibilities that AI opens up. The film is all about the act of observation: who imagines whom, and how emotions can arise from an illusion. AI makes me distill stories to their essence, giving rhythm and meaning to images that don't exist in a traditional sense, yet can still evoke deep emotions", stated Jacopo Reale

"AI is reaching a point that is incredibly challenging, really a tsunami that will change the world completely. I was struck by the realism of certain shorts, but what really drove us is that the needle moves when something truly moves you. If you're moved by something, that's the sign of a voice that speaks to you in a way others don't. Congratulations to all the creators: you are sublime, and as a filmmaker I was left speechless", remarked Gabriele Muccino

The second prize went to The Cinema That Never Was by Mark Wachholz. "The Cinema That Never Was is my love letter to the lost dreams of cinema. AI became my co-archaeologist of imagination, helping me explore a vast landscape of movies beyond the films we know, with stories untold and ideas unrealized that sometimes haunt us more than those that were. The future of filmmaking isn't automation. It's an amplification of vision. That's why I'm so grateful for Reply AIFF now bringing glimpses of those unmade films back to life at one of the epicenters of film history", shared Mark Wachholz

The third place went to Un Reve Liquideby Andrea Lommatzsch. "I have been working with AI for years and have witnessed its growth into a tool capable of opening possibilities we cannot even imagine today. For me, AI has become a true opportunity to create and make cinema. The story of my short film was deep within me, and AI gave me the chance to bring it to life", commented Andrea Lommatzsch

In addition to the main prizes, two special recognitions were also awarded: the Lexus Visionary Award, dedicated to the most visionary and innovative production that best integrates technology, design and foresight, which was won by Instinct (Marcello Junior Costa), and the AI for Good Award, promoted in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), dedicated to the best short film addressing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), awarded to Clown (Shanshan Jiang)

"I'm honoured to have "Instinct" selected as a finalist at AIFF. This project exclusively features footage generated with AI, yet it is written and assembled like any traditional film, demonstrating how these new tools can serve classical storytelling in any way we choose. Gen-AI makes filmmaking more democratic: anyone, anywhere, can now tell their stories. I hope filmmakers keep using it responsibly to push creativity forward and give more voices a stage", noted Marcello Junior Costa

"Participating in the Reply AIFF has been a deeply meaningful experience for me. As one of the finalists, my film, Clown, centres on a talented clown who gradually loses her sense of self while striving to please audiences. The use of AI not only deepened the storytelling but also revealed how technology can extend artistic expression beyond traditional means. For me, AI is not a replacement but a collaborator, and I look forward to a future where it continues expanding creative possibilities", explained Shanshan Jiang

"This edition of Reply AI Film Festival confirms how artificial intelligence, when used consciously, can become a true ally of creativity. The award-winning short films show that technology does not replace artistic sensitivity, but rather amplifies it, offering young talents new opportunities to experiment with languages, emotions, and innovative visions", said Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply. "The Festival represents a unique laboratory where cinema meets AI, fostering a dialogue that opens increasingly rich and accessible scenarios for the creative industry"

The winning short films can be viewed on the website aiff.reply.com.

