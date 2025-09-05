Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from hole DGR-25-018 (the "Gap Hole"). This hole is the Company's most significant test of the Gold Rock Target Area. The hole was designed to test all the stacked mineralized gold structures across the 430-meter area between the Big Master and the Elora Gold Systems.

Drill Highlights:

The Gap Hole intersected a total of 9 stacked gold mineralized structures over a total drill length of 540 meters across the Gold Rock Target Area (Figure 1)

High-grade intercept of 55.34 g/t gold over 3.50 meters including 379.00 g/t gold over 0.50 meters at the Jubilee Hanging Wall

Near-surface intercept of 0.93 g/t gold over 9.00 meters at Big Master

Figure 1: Cross-section highlighting hole DGR-25-018 with previously releases results.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/265216_ba6defade4bd29f1_001full.jpg

Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold Corp, stated, "We are very pleased with these exciting results from the Gap Hole. This hole confirms 9 gold mineralized structures and begins to show our shareholders a much fuller picture of what Dryden Gold is building in the Gold Rock Target Area. Having already drilled a kilometer of strike length on the Elora Gold System, the Gap Hole has now revealed a wider and much more robust gold mineralized system with open pit potential."

Elora Gold System

The Company has been able to define multiple zones along the hanging wall of the Elora Gold System (Figures 1 & 2). The Gap Hole intersected three individual mineralized structures in the hanging wall at Jubilee. The geology team has been consulting with expert structural geologists to better model and predict the high-grade mineralization which appears to have three distinct geometries. The first type is shear-parallel mineralized structures that appear to be continuous on strike, the second style appears to be related to folding and the third style seems to be en-echelon structures.

The best intercept, 55.34 g/t gold over 3.50 meters including 379.00 g/t gold over 0.50 meters from the Gap Hole, correlates to recent results from holes DGR-25-012 and DGR-24-013 which the team interprets as a shear parallel type of mineralization. An intercept of 5.08 g/t gold over 3.00 meters on the Gap Hole also appears to be hosted by shear parallel mineralized structure. This type of mineralization is presumed to be continuous on strike and is being targeted further to the northeast from Pearl to Laurentian. The Company's recent digitization of historical mine workings indicates that the Laurentian Mine production was primarily in one of these hanging wall mineralized structures. Structural work will continue to identify the higher-grade portions of these shear-parallel mineralized structures and how to efficiently target them.

The first significant hanging wall intercept of 301.67 g/t gold over 3.90 meters including 1,930 g/t gold over 0.60 meters (May 7, 2025) is interpreted to be part of a fold-type high-grade mineralization. The two hanging-wall mineralized structures closest to the Jubilee Zone show evidence of folding and en-echelon type geometries which explains the discontinuous mineralization. Gold Rock is located on the limb of a fold, the Manitou Anticline. With this positioning it is anticipated that with further refinement of the geological model isoclinal folding and possible sheath folding could be revealed. The team continues to work on modeling the lithological folding along the Manitou Anticline as it is clearly one of the factors controlling high-grade gold mineralization.

Big Master Gold System

The hole tested the southern extension of Big Master 130 meters southeast of the historical Big Master Mine. The first target was following up on a wide low-grade intercept of 0.74 g/t gold over 10.50 meters in hole KW-24-013 (April 24, 2024) and the Gap Hole successfully intercepted 0.93 g/t gold over 9.00 meters extending the mineralization further to the southwest along strike of Big Master. The new area of mineralization grading 0.19 g/t gold over 4.00 meters demonstrates potential for additional parallel structures in areas with limited to no drilling. The potential exists for additional stacked mineralized structures east of Spyglass, for another 150 meters, to the historic Paymaster Mine (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Location of hole DGR-25-018 on simplified Gold Rock Target Area map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/265216_ba6defade4bd29f1_002full.jpg

Table 1. Results from hole DGR-25-018

Target

Area Drillhole From To Length

(m)* Grade

(g/t Au) BM DGR-25-018 38.00 47.00 9.00 0.93 BM FW DGR-25-018 127.20 129.00 1.80 3.2 New Shear DGR-25-018 233.00 237.00 4.00 0.19 HW1 DGR-25-018 351.00 354.00 3.00 5.08 HW2 DGR-25-018 438.50 442.00 3.50 55.34 HW2 Including 438.50 439.00 0.50 379.00 HW3 DGR-25-018 460.10 464.20 4.10 0.45 Jubilee DGR-25-018 524.00 534.40 10.40 0.77 *Reported intervals are drilled core lengths; assay values are uncut

Follow the link to our website for the full list of drill results and more detailed technical overview.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization is unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024 and 2025 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the acquisition of the Property, receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; future acquisitions; exploration programs; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the acquisition of the Property; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

