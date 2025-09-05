Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
WKN: A41DDP | ISIN: SE0025420714 | Ticker-Symbol: 3F80
Frankfurt
05.09.25 | 08:04
4,435 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
05.09.2025 10:00 Uhr
Q-Linea AB: Q-linea to initiate new clinical evaluations of ASTar in the GCC region

Q-linea AB (Publ) (OMX: QLINEA) announces 2 new clinical evaluations of ASTar in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Q-linea, through the distributor partner AMICO Group, is moving into clinical evaluation of ASTar with leading hospitals in each country. Both sites are already familiar and users of rapid AST in their clinical practice and are looking at ASTar to further improve patient outcomes and productivity.

"Thanks to our partner AMICO Group we are now reaching all major markets in the GCC region where rAST is an established diagnostic practice. The high level of automation and extensiveness of our panel, make ASTar an ideal solution in the region where we expect to see ASTar in routine clinical use after completed evaluations", said Franco Pellegrini, VP Sales EMEA at Q-linea.

For more information, please contact:

Stuart Gander, President & CEO, Q-linea
Stuart.Gander@qlinea.com

Christer Samuelsson, CFO /IR, Q-linea AB
Christer.Samuelsson@qlinea.com
+46 (0) 70-600 15 20

About Q-linea

Q-linea's rapid AST system, ASTar®, accelerates and simplifies the time-sensitive workflows faced during the treatment of patients with bloodstream infections and sepsis. Hospitals use ASTar to vastly reduce the time to optimal antimicrobial therapies and ensure that patients receive the correct treatments sooner - when time matters most. We are helping to create sustainable healthcare, now and in the future, and safeguard the effectiveness of antibiotics for generations to come.
Q-linea is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has regional offices in Italy and the USA, with partnerships worldwide.
ASTar Instrument and ASTar BC G- Consumable kit are CE-IVD marked and FDA 510(k) cleared. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
