With effect from October 27, 2025, the subscription rights of Q-Linea AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 05, 2025.
With effect from October 27, 2025, the paid subscription shares in Q-Linea AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 14, 2025.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|QLINEA TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0026577520
|Order book ID:
|430782
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|QLINEA BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0026577538
|Order book ID:
|430783
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
