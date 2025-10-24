Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: QLINEA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0026577520 Order book ID: 430782 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: QLINEA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0026577538 Order book ID: 430783 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from October 27, 2025, the subscription rights of Q-Linea AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 05, 2025.With effect from October 27, 2025, the paid subscription shares in Q-Linea AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 14, 2025.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB