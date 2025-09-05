DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 05-Sep-2025 / 16:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 5 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 5 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 123,704 Highest price paid per share: 132.20p Lowest price paid per share: 125.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 128.7169p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,135,629 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,135,629) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 128.7169p 123,704

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 3268 131.80 09:03:31 00352265081TRLO1 XLON 427 132.00 09:03:31 00352265082TRLO1 XLON 1424 132.00 09:03:31 00352265083TRLO1 XLON 103 132.20 09:03:31 00352265084TRLO1 XLON 103 132.20 09:03:31 00352265085TRLO1 XLON 1211 132.20 09:03:31 00352265086TRLO1 XLON 1634 132.20 09:03:31 00352265087TRLO1 XLON 3268 132.20 09:03:32 00352265094TRLO1 XLON 1634 132.20 09:03:32 00352265095TRLO1 XLON 557 131.60 09:05:02 00352266313TRLO1 XLON 557 131.60 09:05:02 00352266314TRLO1 XLON 1114 131.60 09:05:02 00352266315TRLO1 XLON 558 131.40 09:05:13 00352266507TRLO1 XLON 1183 130.40 09:13:30 00352272357TRLO1 XLON 546 130.00 09:18:28 00352275360TRLO1 XLON 547 130.00 09:18:28 00352275361TRLO1 XLON 547 129.00 09:18:44 00352275487TRLO1 XLON 544 129.00 09:18:52 00352275571TRLO1 XLON 579 129.00 09:25:37 00352280006TRLO1 XLON 541 128.60 09:25:46 00352280072TRLO1 XLON 462 129.60 09:27:33 00352281280TRLO1 XLON 551 129.20 09:40:12 00352288360TRLO1 XLON 592 129.00 09:40:12 00352288361TRLO1 XLON 592 129.00 09:40:13 00352288366TRLO1 XLON 109 128.20 09:43:14 00352289720TRLO1 XLON 458 128.20 09:43:14 00352289721TRLO1 XLON 548 128.20 09:43:16 00352289752TRLO1 XLON 576 128.20 09:44:03 00352290214TRLO1 XLON 267 128.00 09:58:25 00352299385TRLO1 XLON 579 128.40 10:01:03 00352300828TRLO1 XLON 215 128.00 10:08:24 00352304937TRLO1 XLON 349 128.00 10:12:47 00352307120TRLO1 XLON 215 128.00 10:12:47 00352307121TRLO1 XLON 584 127.80 10:13:21 00352307456TRLO1 XLON 88 128.60 10:42:25 00352323683TRLO1 XLON 5 128.60 10:42:25 00352323684TRLO1 XLON 59 128.60 10:42:25 00352323685TRLO1 XLON 171 128.60 10:45:51 00352326206TRLO1 XLON 400 128.60 10:50:12 00352331090TRLO1 XLON 163 128.40 10:58:35 00352337918TRLO1 XLON 552 128.20 11:38:15 00352339819TRLO1 XLON 580 128.20 11:38:16 00352339820TRLO1 XLON 555 128.20 11:38:16 00352339821TRLO1 XLON 588 128.20 11:38:17 00352339822TRLO1 XLON 582 128.20 11:38:19 00352339833TRLO1 XLON 546 128.20 11:38:21 00352339834TRLO1 XLON 517 128.20 11:38:46 00352339840TRLO1 XLON 517 128.20 11:39:31 00352339853TRLO1 XLON 59 128.20 11:39:31 00352339854TRLO1 XLON 571 128.20 11:40:12 00352339875TRLO1 XLON 325 129.60 11:51:31 00352340197TRLO1 XLON 373 129.40 12:03:12 00352340542TRLO1 XLON 171 129.40 12:08:17 00352340702TRLO1 XLON 227 129.40 12:08:17 00352340703TRLO1 XLON 146 129.40 12:13:22 00352340851TRLO1 XLON 576 130.00 12:14:41 00352340896TRLO1 XLON 2306 129.80 12:14:41 00352340897TRLO1 XLON 1153 129.80 12:14:41 00352340898TRLO1 XLON 365 129.20 12:14:42 00352340899TRLO1 XLON 274 129.20 12:18:09 00352340979TRLO1 XLON 305 129.20 12:18:09 00352340980TRLO1 XLON 563 129.00 12:33:28 00352341434TRLO1 XLON 577 128.80 12:33:28 00352341435TRLO1 XLON 2404 129.20 12:34:38 00352341454TRLO1 XLON 322 129.40 13:03:14 00352342238TRLO1 XLON 54 129.80 13:04:00 00352342317TRLO1 XLON 465 129.60 13:04:03 00352342318TRLO1 XLON 145 129.80 13:06:00 00352342402TRLO1 XLON 487 129.60 13:18:22 00352342844TRLO1 XLON 1094 130.00 13:19:18 00352342931TRLO1 XLON

