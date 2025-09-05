Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Düsseldorf
05.09.25 | 19:32
1,430 Euro
-4,03 % -0,060
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Sep-2025 / 16:59 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
5 September 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  5 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         123,704 
 
Highest price paid per share:            132.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             125.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    128.7169p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,135,629 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,135,629) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      128.7169p                       123,704

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
3268             131.80          09:03:31         00352265081TRLO1     XLON 
 
427             132.00          09:03:31         00352265082TRLO1     XLON 
 
1424             132.00          09:03:31         00352265083TRLO1     XLON 
 
103             132.20          09:03:31         00352265084TRLO1     XLON 
 
103             132.20          09:03:31         00352265085TRLO1     XLON 
 
1211             132.20          09:03:31         00352265086TRLO1     XLON 
 
1634             132.20          09:03:31         00352265087TRLO1     XLON 
 
3268             132.20          09:03:32         00352265094TRLO1     XLON 
 
1634             132.20          09:03:32         00352265095TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             131.60          09:05:02         00352266313TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             131.60          09:05:02         00352266314TRLO1     XLON 
 
1114             131.60          09:05:02         00352266315TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             131.40          09:05:13         00352266507TRLO1     XLON 
 
1183             130.40          09:13:30         00352272357TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             130.00          09:18:28         00352275360TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             130.00          09:18:28         00352275361TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             129.00          09:18:44         00352275487TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             129.00          09:18:52         00352275571TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             129.00          09:25:37         00352280006TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             128.60          09:25:46         00352280072TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             129.60          09:27:33         00352281280TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             129.20          09:40:12         00352288360TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             129.00          09:40:12         00352288361TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             129.00          09:40:13         00352288366TRLO1     XLON 
 
109             128.20          09:43:14         00352289720TRLO1     XLON 
 
458             128.20          09:43:14         00352289721TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             128.20          09:43:16         00352289752TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             128.20          09:44:03         00352290214TRLO1     XLON 
 
267             128.00          09:58:25         00352299385TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             128.40          10:01:03         00352300828TRLO1     XLON 
 
215             128.00          10:08:24         00352304937TRLO1     XLON 
 
349             128.00          10:12:47         00352307120TRLO1     XLON 
 
215             128.00          10:12:47         00352307121TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             127.80          10:13:21         00352307456TRLO1     XLON 
 
88              128.60          10:42:25         00352323683TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              128.60          10:42:25         00352323684TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              128.60          10:42:25         00352323685TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             128.60          10:45:51         00352326206TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             128.60          10:50:12         00352331090TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             128.40          10:58:35         00352337918TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             128.20          11:38:15         00352339819TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             128.20          11:38:16         00352339820TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             128.20          11:38:16         00352339821TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             128.20          11:38:17         00352339822TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             128.20          11:38:19         00352339833TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             128.20          11:38:21         00352339834TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             128.20          11:38:46         00352339840TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             128.20          11:39:31         00352339853TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              128.20          11:39:31         00352339854TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             128.20          11:40:12         00352339875TRLO1     XLON 
 
325             129.60          11:51:31         00352340197TRLO1     XLON 
 
373             129.40          12:03:12         00352340542TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             129.40          12:08:17         00352340702TRLO1     XLON 
 
227             129.40          12:08:17         00352340703TRLO1     XLON 
 
146             129.40          12:13:22         00352340851TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             130.00          12:14:41         00352340896TRLO1     XLON 
 
2306             129.80          12:14:41         00352340897TRLO1     XLON 
 
1153             129.80          12:14:41         00352340898TRLO1     XLON 
 
365             129.20          12:14:42         00352340899TRLO1     XLON 
 
274             129.20          12:18:09         00352340979TRLO1     XLON 
 
305             129.20          12:18:09         00352340980TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             129.00          12:33:28         00352341434TRLO1     XLON 
 
577             128.80          12:33:28         00352341435TRLO1     XLON 
 
2404             129.20          12:34:38         00352341454TRLO1     XLON 
 
322             129.40          13:03:14         00352342238TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              129.80          13:04:00         00352342317TRLO1     XLON 
 
465             129.60          13:04:03         00352342318TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             129.80          13:06:00         00352342402TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             129.60          13:18:22         00352342844TRLO1     XLON 
 
1094             130.00          13:19:18         00352342931TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 11:59 ET (15:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
