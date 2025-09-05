Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") originally announced on August 15, 2025.

Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued 2,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $300,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.25 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Units were offered pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") in each of the Provinces of Canada, except Quebec and New Brunswick, and in other qualifying jurisdictions.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance exploration activities, including a planned drill program on the Company's Black Pearl project and bulk sampling and prospecting on unexplored zones of the Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux and Standard projects.

The securities issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are immediately freely tradeable under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Private Placement is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $18,000.00 to an arm's length finder, representing 6% of the gross proceeds from the sale of Units placed by the finder, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its projects to meet the demands of the future.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Private Placement and the Company's planned exploration activities. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

