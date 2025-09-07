Anzeige
WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
05.09.25 | 20:06
0,364 Euro
-2,26 % -0,008
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
07.09.2025 09:48 Uhr
GAC Teams Up with SKAI ISYOURGOD for "Tyrannosaurus" Remix of Blueprint Supreme, AION V Breaks the Beat!

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GAC joined hands with world-renowned rapper SKAI ISYOURGOD-famed for his viral hits Grand Plans and Fortune All Around-along with the highly popular Buqicrew, celebrated for their unique dance style, to create a special "Tyrannosaurus" edition of Grand Plans for its new hardcore intelligent-driving SUV, the AION V. This three-way collaboration not only allows the AION V to capture the attention of younger audiences in a more boundary-breaking way, but also gives social media users a deeper and more memorable impression of the AION V through a playful and culturally relevant approach.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766607/GAC_Teams_Up_with_SKAI_ISYOURGOD_for__Tyrannosaurus__Remix_of_Blueprint_Supreme__AION_V_Breaks_the_B.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-teams-up-with-skai-isyourgod-for-tyrannosaurus-remix-of-blueprint-supreme-aion-v-breaks-the-beat-302548466.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
