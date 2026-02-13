Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35
13.02.2026 16:00 Uhr
GAC's Innovative Safety and High-Efficiency Powertrain Win Global Recognition

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive industry is undergoing rapid transformation. At GAC, technological innovation remains at the core of our mission to deliver safer, more efficient, and more reliable mobility experiences for users worldwide. With proprietary core technologies, GAC is accelerating its global footprint and earning trust through quality-trust built on an unwavering commitment to high standards, high requirements, and high quality.


High safety standards are fundamental to our approach. The Magazine Battery represents comprehensive innovation from cell to system. During R&D, GAC subjected the technology to tests far exceeding industry norms and proactively meeting future national standards. Under extreme conditions such as needle penetration, crushing, and twisting, the Magazine Battery does not ignite or explode, mitigating risks at the source. It is this commitment to high standards that transforms technology into a solid foundation of user trust.

GAC applies high requirements throughout the entire vehicle usage cycle. The "GAC X-SOUL Safety Protection System" extends safety across the full lifecycle, enabling early risk identification, intelligent stability control for hazard avoidance-all rigorously validated to standards far exceeding industry benchmarks, from 24/7 monitoring to dual-redundancy backups for key systems. With risks "rehearsed" in advance, round-the-clock protection ensures peace of mind on every journey.

Technological innovation delivers high-quality outcomes. The Quark Electric Drive 2.0, named one of the "World's Top 10 Electric Drive Systems," features lightweight construction and high efficiency, delivering powerful performance while reducing energy consumption and enhancing range and responsiveness. The third-generation hybrid technology, also recognized among the "World's Top 10 Hybrid Systems," achieves an optimal balance between power and fuel economy through high integration, offering a quiet, smooth, and premium driving experience. These are high-quality breakthroughs in efficiency, performance, and reliability.

From battery safety to intelligent protection, from electric drive efficiency to hybrid driving experience, GAC is redefining the quality benchmark for new energy vehicles with a portfolio of internationally recognized core technologies. As we expand into global markets, GAC will continue to uphold high standards, high requirements, and high quality-bringing China's innovation power and craftsmanship to more users around the world.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903826/iMAGE1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gacs-innovative-safety-and-high-efficiency-powertrain-win-global-recognition-302687740.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
