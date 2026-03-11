Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35
11.03.2026
Global Momentum Accelerates: GAC's Overseas Sales More Than Double Year-on-Year in February

GUANGZHOU, China, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a strong start in January, GAC achieved explosive growth in its overseas markets in February. February sales surpassed 11,125 units, a staggering 114% year-on-year increase. Cumulative sales for the first two months exceeded 25,126 units, up 86% year-on-year, demonstrating robust global expansion momentum. This stellar performance is driven by GAC's "Tech-Driven GAC, Advancing Global Reach with a Full-Chain Ecosystem" philosophy, guided by the overarching "One GAC 2.0" strategy.

This rapid overall growth stems from simultaneous breakthroughs across multiple regional markets. Since the beginning of the year, GAC's overseas regions have shown synergistic and widespread growth. Through precise market-entry strategies and agile business models, GAC is efficiently expanding its brand presence across key global coordinates, accelerating its footprint in core markets including the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.

Asia-Pacific cumulative sales grew 130% year-on-year in the first two months, with significant growth in markets such as Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Hong Kong stood out as a particularly strong performer. Guided by the "One GAC 2.0" strategy and the "Hong Kong ACTION" initiative, GAC's sales in the region have continued to climb. In February, GAC ranked among the top two Chinese EV brands and the top three across all auto brands in Hong Kong, reflecting strong local recognition.

Concurrently, fueled by the ongoing execution of the "Middle East ACTION" initiative, the Middle East region saw its cumulative sales surge by 282% year-on-year in the first two months. Several key markets achieved exponential growth, with cumulative sales in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE soaring by 116%, 420%, and 336% respectively.

In Europe, Greek retail sales increased over 20% month-on-month in February. This sustained market momentum signals that GAC's channel operations in Europe have entered a healthy, upward trajectory.

Looking ahead, GAC will remain committed to long-termism and deepening its localized operations. By introducing more high-tech, high-quality products, enhancing service networks, and optimizing the user experience, GAC will continue to fulfill its "In Local, For Local" commitment through technology sharing and ecosystem co-creation. GAC is committed to becoming a reliable automotive brand for consumers around the world and creating more low-carbon, green and intelligent value for a better mobile life for global consumers.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931389/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-momentum-accelerates-gacs-overseas-sales-more-than-double-year-on-year-in-february-302710741.html

