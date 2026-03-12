Anzeige
WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35
Tradegate
12.03.26 | 12:19
0,381 Euro
+2,04 % +0,008
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
12.03.2026 15:12 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GAC Ranks Top 3 Overall and Second Among Chinese Brands in Hong Kong EV Sales

HONG KONG, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC's overseas markets saw strong growth early this year: Asia-Pacific sales rose 130% YoY in Jan-Feb, with gains in Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines. In Thailand, January new registrations surged 438% YoY and 234% MoM.

Among them, AION delivered a remarkable performance in Hong Kong. According to the latest registration data for new electric private cars released by the Hong Kong Transport Department in February 2026, AION has surged to become the third best-selling EV brand overall in Hong Kong and ranks second among Chinese brands, demonstrating strong growth momentum and deep market recognition.

This achievement marks the successful implementation of market strategy. Since launching the "Hong Kong ACTION" strategy in 2025, AION has established a comprehensive presence across products, channels, services, energy systems, and mobility ecosystems, deeply cultivating and serving the Hong Kong market.

After breaking into the market's TOP 3 multiple times in 2025, the brand has once again validated the competitiveness and reputation of "Intelligent Manufacturing in China" with solid sales data at the beginning of 2026.

As a top-two Chinese brand in EV sales, AION has won the trust of Hong Kong consumers through precise product positioning and excellent quality. Currently, its four main models-AION V, AION UT, AION ES, and HYPTEC HT-are meeting diverse user needs with their unique advantages.

This honor received by AION in Hong Kong is a significant outcome of the "Hong Kong ACTION" strategy's implementation. Guided by the "One GAC 2.0" globalization strategy, Hong Kong, serving as the "bridgehead" for GAC's global strategy, is being accelerated into another benchmark overseas market. This represents not only quantitative growth but also a "qualitative leap" achieved by pursuing a path of high-quality international expansion with GAC characteristics.

Looking ahead, GAC will uphold its brand values of "quality leadership, technological innovation" and its brand philosophy of "service first, customer foremost." Taking Hong Kong as a model, we will adhere to the principle of "In Local For Local," striving to become a creator of low-carbon, green and intelligent mobility value for a better life.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social.


Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932699/video.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932697/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-ranks-top-3-overall-and-second-among-chinese-brands-in-hong-kong-ev-sales-302712427.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
