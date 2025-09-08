Kitron ASA - Initiation of share buyback program

(2025-09-08) Kitron ASA initiates a share buyback in connection with remuneration to the board members.

Kitron ASA ("Kitron" or the "Company") has decided to initiate a share buyback program of up to 16,000 of its own shares for a total maximum amount of NOK 900,000. The buyback program may be carried out in the period from this announcement and until 12 September 2025.

The share buyback program will be carried out in accordance with the EC Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 regarding exemptions from market manipulation for share programs. The purpose of the buyback program is to acquire shares that can be used as part of the remuneration to the board members for the period from and including May 2025 to and including April 2026, as resolved by the annual general meeting on 24 April 2025.

The Company has engaged Norne Securities AS to carry out the share buybacks. The share buybacks will be made in accordance with the authorisation granted to the board of directors by the Company's annual general meeting held on 24 April 2025. According to the authorisation, up to 19,891,716 shares may be purchased at a minimum of NOK 1 and a maximum of the prevailing market price per share on the day the offer is made, provided, however, that the maximum amount does not exceed NOK 100 per share. The authorisation is valid until the annual general meeting in 2026, however no later than 30 June 2025.

All acquisitions under the buyback program will be executed on Euronext Oslo Børs. The execution of any repurchases will depend on market conditions, the buyback program may be discontinued at any time and the Company may resolve to terminate the buyback program before the threshold set out above is reached.

Kitron does not hold any own shares in the Company as of the date of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU market abuse regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

