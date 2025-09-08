Just six months after setting up the new high-volume factory, the first AI-robot has been successfully completed with several more already in parallel production.

With the world's first industrial-scale production of these autonomous AI-robotic systems, Circus reinforces its leadership as a technology pioneer.

The first fourth-generation CA-1 robots will already be deployed in the coming weeks on track with the company's rollout plans.

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1), the global leader in AI-powered robotics for autonomous nutrition systems, today announced a landmark achievement: the first fourth-generation CA-1 AI-robot has successfully been completed in its newly established high-volume production facility, several additional robots are already in production in parallel.

This achievement comes just six months after setting up the factory, confirming Circus' ability to industrialize breakthrough AI-robotics technology at record speed. Designed around an intelligent, modular production setup, the facility combines scalability and agility to execute mass production for autonomous AI-robots. Every CA-1 undergoes more than 150 precision tests to guarantee enterprise-grade reliability a level of engineering that mirrors the automotive industry.

"This step proves that Circus can not only design breakthrough technology but also scale it to industrial production at the highest quality levels," said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus SE. "CA-1 consists of over 29,000 individual components, making it as complex as a small car and we are now manufacturing and delivering at industrial scale. The era of autonomous nutrition has started and Circus is leading it globally."

Celestica (NYSE: CLS), Circus' global production partner, brings industry-leading expertise in engineering, manufacturing and supply chain to support the global scaling of Circus' innovative AI-powered robots. Together both parties are enabling a seamless transition for the CA-1 robot from prototype to high-volume production.

"With this achievement, Circus has moved beyond development into industrial scale-up," said Haomiao Fang, VP Hardware Engineering at Circus. "With our validated setup we are ready to deliver thousands of units per year and scale with global demand."

With completing the industrialization phase and factory setup for the CA-1, Circus aims to bring its second autonomous robotics system the CA-M, designed for defense and military use to high-volume production from later next year. The company is already exploring additional production options across Europe and the US.

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world's first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply on a mission to fuel humanity.

