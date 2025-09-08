SKF to showcase scalable, customer-focused innovations at 2025 Tech and Innovation Summit

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's Tech and Innovation Summit, SKF will introduce a broad range of new products and technologies designed to help industrial customers reduce downtime, improve reliability and performance, and make better use of data. The virtual event, themed "From Insight to Impact," will highlight how SKF is translating deep customer understanding into practical solutions that deliver measurable results - solutions that create less friction and enable more progress across industries.

The innovations being presented include compact solutions that simplify integration and reduce unplanned stops, Digital twin technologies that simulate and optimize performance before production begins and Data-driven tools that turn machine data into insights for enterprise-wide decision-making.

"In a competitive landscape, staying ahead means turning insight into action. That's how we create value for our customers and for the industries we support. The technologies we're presenting reflect our commitment to solving real operational challenges such as reducing downtime, improving efficiency, and enabling smarter decisions. As we move forward in building two focused, world-leading businesses, innovation will continue to remain central to how we serve our customers," says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO.

SKF's strategy is centered on delivering value in attractive segments such as machine tools, railways, metals, mining, industrial electrical, agriculture and food and beverage. More than 90% of the company's R&D efforts are now focused on these areas.

"Our innovation efforts are grounded in customer needs and shaped by the realities of their operations. We're working closely with customers to co-develop solutions that are easier to implement, more reliable in operation, and better aligned with their business goals. We develop solutions that are not only technically advanced but also scalable and easy to implement. By delivering technologies that make a measurable difference in performance, reliability, and sustainability, we help our customers stay competitive," says Annika Ölme, CTO and Senior Vice President, Technology Development.

Join us on September 18 to see how SKF is helping customers move from insight to action - delivering less friction and more progress. A replay of the summit will be available on the website for on demand watch.

Read more on the Tech and Innovation Summit

The live webcast of the event will be available via this Teams meeting link - https://skf.li/vmk7ps

Sep 18: 10 am CET (EMEA), 10 am IST (India and Southeast Asia), 9 am PT / 12 pm ET (Americas)

Sep 19: 12 pm CST (China and Northeast Asia)

Technologies to be showcased at the Tech & Innovation summit:

Agri Hub T400 for Tillage

Built for harsh conditions, designed for productivity

The Agri Hub T400 is engineered for large-scale farming and tough soil conditions, delivering up to 4x better performance in contaminated environments against our standard Agri Hub thanks to SKF's patented Mudblock seal. With flexible mounting options and three sealing levels tailored to farm size, it extends service life and boosts tillage equipment efficiency, helping farmers reduce downtime and increase productivity.

Low Friction TBU for Railways

Reducing energy use, extending maintenance intervals

SKF's new low-friction Tapered Bearing Unit (TBU) for railways has shown up to 14% energy savings in pilot applications. In one case, wheelset bearings accounted for 7% of total train energy losses, implying the TBU's contribution to overall savings is around 1%. The unit is also available as a digital twin focused on replicating bearing energy losses, allowing customers to run realistic virtual tests within vehicle simulations. Validated in real-world conditions, it lowers operating temperatures and extends maintenance intervals, supporting more efficient and sustainable rail operations.

SKF Food Line Ball Bearing Units

Cleaner, safer, longer-lasting

Innovated for the demanding food and beverage industry, SKF's Food Line ball bearing units offer multiple benefits, while eliminating relubrication - which means no more excess lubrication needs, reduced risk of food contamination by grease and accidents, as well as an increase in bearing life. The design reduces water and energy use during cleaning, prevents contamination, and supports customers' sustainability goals and food safety standards.

SKF Observer PI Connector

One view, deeper insights

The new SKF Observer PI Connector enables seamless integration of vibration and process data into AVEVA PI systems using AVEVA's recommended method. Developed with AVEVA, it delivers more contextualized data, better insights, and scalable deployment, creating a single source of truth for smarter decision-making and reduced operational complexity.

SDVD Housing for Conveyor Pulleys

Designed for Australia's toughest mining conditions. Now available worldwide

SKF's new conveyor pulley housing offers a compact, easy-to-install design with bolt-on end covers and advanced sealing for harsh environments. It enables design optimizations, extends service life and supports condition monitoring. Developed for OEM and end users, it boosts reliability and sustainability in bulk material handling systems.

SKF Seals Digital Twin

Simulate, diagnose, optimize

The SKF Seals Digital Twin simulates seal behavior under dynamic conditions, predicting friction and heat generation to support both new designs and troubleshooting. It enables faster root cause analysis and performance optimization, helping engineers reduce development time and improve system reliability to operate longer, cleaner and safer.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

Aparna Srivastava, Head of Communication, Technology Development, +46 707 576 468; aparna.srivastava@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-to-showcase-scalable--customer-focused-innovations-at-2025-tech-and-innovation-summit,c4230352

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4230352/3651269.pdf 090825_SKF to showcase scalable, customer-focused innovations at 2025 Tech and Innovation Summit https://news.cision.com/skf/i/tech-and-innovation-summit-2025,c3467208 Tech and Innovation Summit 2025 https://news.cision.com/skf/i/annika-olme,c3467209 Annika Ölme https://news.cision.com/skf/i/food-line-bbu-1,c3467210 Food line BBU 1 https://news.cision.com/skf/i/food-line-bbu-2,c3467211 Food line BBU 2 https://news.cision.com/skf/i/low-friction-tbu,c3467212 Low friction TBU https://news.cision.com/skf/i/sdvd-housing,c3467213 SDVD Housing

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-to-showcase-scalable-customer-focused-innovations-at-2025-tech-and-innovation-summit-302548851.html