Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: A2QNRM | ISIN: SE0015407390
Frankfurt
08.09.25 | 08:06
1,260 Euro
+1,61 % +0,020
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NIMBUS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIMBUS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2025 07:30 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nimbus Group AB: Nimbus Group's Workboat For The Swedish Armed Forces Receives Fmv Design Approval

Nimbus Group AB (publ) has recently received design approval from FMV, the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, for the MSMB 200 workboat the company is developing for the Swedish Armed Forces.

In September last year, Nimbus Group signed an agreement with FMV regarding the development and production of a smaller workboat for the Swedish Armed Forces, valued at up to SEK 400 million over 15 years. The agreement includes several options for the delivery of boats and spare parts. The design approval means that Nimbus Group has passed the so-called CDR, Critical Design Review, and will now begin manufacturing the first units for upcoming sea trials.

The MSMB 200 is highly robust and seaworthy. The boat is built in aluminum, measures 11.2 meters in length, and is equipped with a powerful inboard engine. It has the capacity to transport two crew members and eight passengers with equipment. Nimbus Group won the MSMB 200 contract together with Svensk Konstruktionstjänst, and the agreement was signed with FMV.

"The MSMB 200 is based on Alukin's fully welded aluminum constructions, and receiving design approval marks an important milestone for the project, which has brought significant attention to both Nimbus Group and our brand Alukin. Workboats are an interesting and growing segment in which Nimbus Group intends to increase its presence," says Johan Inden, CEO of Nimbus Group.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Inden, CEO, Nimbus Group
E-mail: johan.inden@nimbus.se
Michael Bohm, CMO, Nimbus Group
E-mail: michael.bohm@nimbus.se

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Flipper, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. During 2023, the Group strengthened its position on the important North American market through the acquisition of the premium powerboat manufacturer EdgeWater Power Boats. In 2024, the Group had sales of SEK 1,619 million and 377 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.

Nimbus Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since February 2021. For more information, see www.nimbusgroup.se

