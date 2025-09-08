* Drilling intersection includes 3.2 g/t gold over 62 metres

* Confirmation that Butiá and Fazenda do Posto are one, connected zone of mineralization

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to release the results from 17 new drill holes totaling 6,305 metres, testing the Butiá Gold Deposit ("Butiá" or "Butiá Gold Deposit") and the immediately adjacent Fazenda do Posto Gold Discovery ("Fazenda" or "Fazenda do Posto"), located at the western edge of the LDS Project in southern Brazil. Gold mineralization was intersected in 15 of the 17 holes reported in this news release. Several of these new holes returned long intervals of continuous gold mineralization characterized by higher-grade subintervals consistent with previously disclosed results.

These holes were designed to:

increase the confidence in the Butiá Gold Deposit (converting the Inferred Resource into the Measured & Indicated categories),

increase the gold endowment and footprint of known mineralization of the Butiá Gold Deposit,

examine the limits of gold mineralization and metasomatic alteration found at the Fazenda do Posto Gold Discovery, and

test for continuity of mineralization between Butiá and Fazenda do Posto.

A 25,000 metre drilling program is on-going, focusing on the Butiá and Fazenda do Posto areas, and testing for other targets on the 23,000 hectare LDS Property.

The metallurgical test program at SGS Laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil has advanced significantly since the first round of samples was sent for testing in September 2024. A total of eight 150-kilogram composite samples (five from the Butiá Gold Deposit and three from the Fazenda do Posto Gold Discovery) have been sent to the lab for detailed investigation and test-work. Results will be disclosed once the final report from SGS is received.

Today's new drill results and current initiatives continue to move Lavras Gold toward its short-term corporate goal of defining an economically feasible gold resource on the LDS Project, focused on the Butiá Gold Deposit and the adjacent Fazenda do Posto Gold Discovery. With more than 58,000 metres of drilling and 209 drill holes having been completed on the Butiá and Fazenda do Posto concessions, an Environmental and Social Impact Study (EIA) has commenced for the project. This is the first and most important step in positioning and de-risking the project as we begin the permitting process for a potential commercial gold mining project in Brazil following on from a Terms of Reference Study that was recently approved by FEPAM, the State environmental agency in Rio Grande do Sul. This activity is in addition to the exploration program that will continue on the LDS property."

HIGHLIGHTS

Drilling

Hole 25BT062 tested the Butiá Gold Deposit and returned:

228.0 metres grading 1.1 g/t gold from 115.0 metres, and including: 62.0 metres grading 3.2 g/t gold from 159.0 metres,

3.0 metres grading 2.7 g/t gold from 374.0 metres

This hole successfully scissored the high-grade interval found in 24BT034 and defined a large low to moderate grade zone of mineralization in the gap between Butiá and Fazenda do Posto. This hole confirms that Butiá and Fazenda do Posto are connected.

Hole 25BT057 tested the Butiá Gold Deposit and intersected multiple intervals of gold mineralization. Highlights include:

113.0 metres grading 0.8 g/t gold from surface and including: 14.0 metres grading 1.0 g/t gold from 23.0 metres, and 19.0 metre grading 1.2 g/t gold from 43.0.0 metres, and 16.0 metre grading 1.3 g/t gold from 69.0 metres, and 11.0 metres grading 0.9 g/t gold from 102.0 metres



Hole 25FP039 tested the Fazenda do Posto Gold Discovery and intersected multiple intervals of gold mineralization. Highlights include:

44.0 metres grading 2.3 g/t gold from 325.0 metres and including:

13.0 metres grading 3.6 g/t gold from 331.0 metres;

2.0 metres grading 15.2 g/t gold from 391.0 metres

Hole 25FP045 tested the Fazenda do Post Gold Discovery and returned multiple intervals of gold mineralization. Highlights include:

77.0 metres grading 1.5 g/t gold from 128.0 metres including : 19.0 m grading 0.3 g/t gold from 130.0 metres 12.0 metres grading 4.1 g/t gold from 155.0 metres 8.0 metres grading 0.2 g/t gold from 177.0 metres 11.0 metres grading 5.1 g/t gold from 185.0 metres and including 1.0 metres grading 41.7 g/t gold from 194.0 metres 3.0 metres grading 1.4 g/t gold from 202.0 metres 1.0 metre grading 0.4 g/t gold from 230.0 metres



"We are very pleased with the structural, geological and geochemical information that we have observed from the drilling at Butiá and Fazenda do Posto, as it marks significant progress for us toward our goal of identifying an economically feasible gold mine on this property," commented President & CEO Michael Durose. "Including historical drilling, more than 58,000 metres and 209 drill holes have been completed on these two concessions, defining a mineralized gold system that begins at surface to depths of more than 400 metres. Gold mineralization has been traced along a northwest-southeast strike for nearly 700 metres.

"Furthermore, we believe the exploration potential in this area remains significant, as we have not yet identified the outer limits of the mineralization here. Our understanding of the geological controls to mineralization has been greatly enhanced since announcing the discovery hole 23FP002 at Fazenda do Posto in September 2023. In addition to finding more gold, these most recent drilling results also indicate that the metasomatic alteration footprint associated with this gold system is kilometres in scale, with the intensity of alteration seemingly increasing to the northwest. Our exploration work has also confirmed hydrothermal alteration south and north of the current mineralized footprint. More exploration work needs to be completed to unlock and understand the full potential of this unique geological setting. Having said this, we do believe that the project is sufficiently advanced to undertake an environmental and social impact study for a phase one commercial gold mining project. This study follows from the recently approved Terms of Reference Study from FEPAM - the State environmental agency of Rio Grande do Sul. This is a significant de-risking step required to achieve our goal of defining an economically viable commercial gold mine for the LDS Project".

[* Footnote: Butiá hosts an Estimated Mineral Resource of 12.9MM tonnes at a grade of 0.91g/t gold for 377,000 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 3.7MM tonnes at a grade of 0.97 g/t gold for 115,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category as detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource for Butiá Gold Prospect dated and effective January 25, 2022 and updated in November 2024. The report was prepared by VMG Consultoria e Soluções Ltda. for Lavras Gold Corp. and is available on the Company's website and www.sedarplus.com under Lavras Gold's issuer profile.]

Discussion of Drill Results

These drilling results from the Butiá and Fazenda do Posto areas are a continuation of drilling that has been on-going since June 2023. Including the holes disclosed in today's press release, a total of 94 drill holes totaling 28,544 metres have been disclosed at Butiá and Fazenda do Posto by Lavras Gold. This includes results from 45 drill holes totaling 12,385 metres for Butiá and 49 drill holes totaling 16,159 metres for Fazenda do Posto. Overall, including historical drilling, 209 holes and more than 58,000 metres of drilling have been completed on these two concessions.

In today's press release, results for four new drill holes at Butiá and 13 new drill holes testing Fazenda do Posto are released.

Figure 1 is a general location map for the LDS Project deposits and targets. Details of the locations of the new drill holes can be found in the plan view in Figure 2. The locations of all drill holes from 2023, 2024 and 2025 is shown in Figure 3. Figure 4 shows a long section looking northeast of all drill holes disclosed since 2023. Table 1 details newly disclosed assay results in this press release. Table 2 tabulates drill hole information including collar coordinates, drill hole azimuth and drill hole depths. For all previous drilling results, visit the News section of the Lavras Gold website.

A primary purpose of the recent drilling was to continue testing the lateral continuity of gold mineralization across a postulated northeast trending structural corridor and fill in gaps interpreted from northwest-southeast cross-sections of previous drilling. All but one of the holes were drilled with an azimuth oriented 110 degrees and/or 290 degrees.

Highlights of the recent drilling results from the Butiá area are as follows:

Drill hole 25BT062 was collared in the northeast portion of the Butiá Gold Deposit and drilled on an azimuth of 290 degrees and an inclination of 60 degrees. The hole was designed to scissor the high-grade interval found in 24BT034 and test for deeper gold mineralization in a gap that exists between Butiá and Fazenda do Posto. The hole successfully scissored the high-grade interval found in 24BT034 and defined a large low to moderate grade zone of mineralization in this gap. This hole confirms that Butiá and Fazenda do Posto are connected. Gold mineralization starts from surface and includes the following highlights:

4.0 metres grading 0.8 g/t gold from surface

4.,0 metres grading 0.2 g/t gold from 12.0 metres

6.0 metres grading 0.5 g/t gold from 55.0 metres

17.0 metres grading 0.2 g/t gold from 64.00 metres

228.0 metres grading 1.1 g/t gold from 115.0 metres, and including: 62.0 metres grading 3.2 g/t gold from 159.0 metres, 3.0 metres grading 2.7 g/t gold from 374.0 metres



Drill hole 25BT057 was collared in the central portion of Butiá and drilled on an azimuth 110 degrees with the goal of scissoring drillhole 25BT047 and testing the extension of gold mineralization to the east. The hole successfully encountered a long interval of gold mineralization beginning at surface, and then moderate to lower grade gold deeper down the hole. Highlights include:

113.0 metres grading 0.8 g/t gold from surface and including: 14.0 metres grading 1.0 g/t gold from 23.0 metres and including: 19.0 metre grading 1.2 g/t gold from 43.0.0 metres, and 16.0 metre grading 1.3 g/t gold from 69.0 metres, and 11.0 metres grading 0.9 g/t gold from 102.0 metres



Highlights of drill results from the Fazenda do Posto target area are as follows:

Hole 25FP039 was a large step-out hole collared 215 metres northwest of the western edge of Fazenda do Posto and drilled on an azimuth of 110 degrees and a dip of 60 degrees. The purpose of the hole was to test for gold mineralization west of the current known mineralization at Fazenda do Posto and test for the down plunge extension of high-grade mineralization found in 23FP011, 23FP006 and 23FP002. The hole confirmed high-grade gold mineralization 100 metres below previously known mineralization at 23FP011. Furthermore, these results together with drillhole 25FP042 confirm that the metasomatic alteration footprint extends for at least 300 metres from the western edge of Fazenda do Posto. Highlights of drilling include:

44.0 metres grading 2.3 g/t gold from 325.0 metres and including: 13.0 metres grading 3.6 g/t gold from 331.0 metres

2.0 metres grading 15.2 g/t gold from 391.0 metres

Drill hole 25FP042 was another large step-out hole collared 300 metres northwest of the western edge of Fazenda do Posto. The hole was drilled on an azimuth of 110 degrees and a dip of 60 degrees. The purpose was to test for hydrothermal alteration and gold mineralization to the west of Fazenda do Posto. The hole returned extensive metasomatic alteration and returned three small intervals of low-grade gold within the first 115 metres. A longer, 71.0 metre, interval of a deeper zone of gold mineralization was encountered and represents the down plunge extension of gold mineralization of Fazenda do Posto. A summary of results is as follows:

2.0 metres grading 0.3 g/t gold from 1.0 m

1.0 metre grading 0.3 g/t gold from 82.0 m

1.0 metre grading 0.2 g/t gold from 114.0 m

71.0 metres grading 0.5g/t gold from 401.0 m including 5.0 metres grading 1.1 g/t gold from 405.0 metres 3.0 metres grading 3.6 g/t gold from 451.0 metres



Hole 25FP045 tested the Fazenda do Post target and returned multiple intervals of gold mineralization. The hole was collared in the central-west portion of Fazenda do Post and oriented with an azimuth of 220 degrees and a dip of 60 degrees. The purpose of the hole was to test for the extension of mineralization approximately 50 metres northwest of mineralization encountered in 23FP006. Highlights include:

77.0 metres grading 1.5 g/t gold from 128.0 metres including : 19.0 m grading 0.3 g/t gold from 130.0 metres 12.0 metres grading 4.1 g/t gold from 155.0 metres 8.0 metres grading 0.2 g/t gold from 177.0 metres 11.0 metres grading 5.1 g/t gold from 185.0 metres and including 1.0 metre grading 41.7 g/t gold from 194.0 m 3.0 metres grading 1.4 g/t gold from 202.0 metres 1.0 metre grading 0.4 g/t gold from 230.0 metres



Hole 25BT050 tested the Fazenda do Posto target and intersected multiple intervals of gold mineralization. The hole was collared in the north-central portion of Fazenda do Posto and collared with an azimuth orientation of 290 degrees, and a dip of 60 degrees. Highlights include:

44.0 metres grading 0.3 g/t gold from 5.0 metres

81.0 metres grading 0.6 g/t gold from 82.0 metres :

63.0 metres grading 0.8 g/t gold from 178.0 metres including: 5.0 metres grading 1.7 g/t gold from 181.0 metres; 11.0 metres grading 1.9 g/t gold from 204.0 metres 3.0 metres grading 2.5 g/t gold from 238.0 metres

21.0 metres grading 1.2 g/t gold from 247.0 metres

Please refer to Table 1 for a complete list of all drill holes and detailed assay results disclosed in this press release.

Table 1. Summary of Drill Hole Composites from the Butiá Gold Deposit and Fazenda do Posto Gold Discovery

Drill Hole

From To Interval Gold grade Comment



(metres) (metres) (metres) (grams/tonne)

Butiá











25BT055

53.00 66.00 13.00 1.320 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite













25BT057

0.00 113.00 113.00 0.805 Episyenite

including 23.00 37.00 14.00 1.044 Episyenite

including 43.00 62.00 19.00 1.157 Episyenite

including 69.00 85.00 16.00 1.273 Episyenite

including 102.00 113.00 11.00 0.945 Episyenite



151.00 155.00 4.00 1.013 Perthitic Granite

including 151.00 152.00 1.00 2.743 Perthitic Granite



189.00 199.00 10.00 0.205 Perthitic Granite



213.00 216.00 3.00 0.293 Perthitic Granite



245.00 247.00 2.00 0.216 Perthitic Granite



281.00 285.00 4.00 0.377 Episyenite













25BT058 No Significant Values







Perthitic Granite













25BT062

0.00 4.00 4.00 0.761 Saprolite

including 3.00 4.00 1.00 1.743 Saprolite



12.00 16.00 4.00 0.196 Saprolite



55.00 61.00 6.00 0.529 Perthitic Granite

including 58.00 59.00 1.00 2.133 Perthitic Granite



64.00 81.00 17.00 0.166 Perthitic Granite



115.00 343.00 228.00 1.132 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

including 159.00 221.00 62.00 3.188 Episyenite



374.00 377.00 3.00 2.702 Episyenite



386.00 403.00 17.00 0.228 Perthitic Granite



452.00 464.00 12.00 0.258 Perthitic Granite













Fazenda do Posto











24FP033

218 219 1 0.396 Granodiorite



434 436 2 0.294 Episyenite



527 529 2 0.226 Episyenite













25FP037

2 3 1 0.514 Saprolite



154 155 1 0.732 Perthitic Granite



158 160 2 0.273 Episyenite



170 171 1 0.353 Episyenite



183 184 1 0.236 Perthitic Granite



187 189 2 0.204 Perthitic Granite













25FP038

167 177 10 0.217 Perthitic Granite



182 185 3 2.548 Perthitic Granite



191 194 3 0.219 Perthitic Granite













25FP039

325 369 44 2.278 Episyenite

including 331 344 13 3.637 Episyenite



391 393 2 15.217 Perthitic Granite

including 392 393 1 29.467 Perthitic Granite



407 420 13 0.212 Perthitic Granite

including 414 420 6 0.375 Perthitic Granite













25FP040 No Significant Values







Metasomatite/PG













25FP041

1 6 5 0.205 Saprolite



41 42 1 0.221 Perthitic Granite



60 62 2 0.981 Episyenite



67 68 1 0.262 Perthitic Granite



165 166 1 0.781 Perthitic Granite



204 217 13 0.33 Perthitic Granite



237 239 2 0.353 Episyenite













25FP042

1 3 2 0.267 Saprolite



82 83 1 0.273 Metasomatite



114 115 1 0.229 Metasomatite



401 472 71 0.506 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite

including 405 410 5 1.091 Episyenite

including 451 454 3 3.586 Episyenite













25FP043

85 107 22 0.241 Perthitic Granite

including 87 88 1 1.454 Perthitic Granite



241 242 1 0.352 Perthitic Granite



273 279 6 0.788 Episyenite

including 275 276 1 2.497 Episyenite



290 298 8 0.473 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite

including 297 298 1 2.053 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite



315 325 10 0.279 Perthitic Granite

including 315 316 1 0.925 Perthitic Granite













24FP044 No Significant Values







Metasomatite/PG













25FP045

128 205 77 1.54 Metasomatite

including 130 149 19 0.309 Metasomatite

including 155 167 12 4.062 Albitite

including 177 185 8 0.223 Albitite

including 185 196 11 5.128 Albitite

and including 194 195 1 41.65 Albitite

including 202 205 3 1.403 Albitite



230 231 1 0.400 Albitite



282 286 4 1.278 Perthitic Granite













24BT050

5 49 44 0.308 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite



58 60 2 0.232 Episyenite



82 163 81 0.55 Episyenite



178 241 63 0.828 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite

including 181 186 5 1.712 Perthitic Granite

including 204 215 11 1.852 Episyenite

Including 230 231 1 1.107 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite

including 238 241 3 2.462 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite



247 268 21 1.238 Episyenite

Including 254 264 10 2.066 Episyenite

including 266 268 2 1.356 Episyenite













24BT051

1 2 1 22.525 Saprolite



115 118 3 0.204 Perthitic Granite



197 199 2 0.268 Perthitic Granite



221 224 3 0.260 Perthitic Granite



234 251 17 0.512 Episyenite



384 400 16 4.020 Perthitic Granite

including 388 392 4 15.318 Perthitic Granite



416 420 4 0.286 Perthitic Granite



430 431 1 0.279 Perthitic Granite













24BT054

2 50 48 0.452 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite

including 4 12 8 0.929 Episyenite

including 21 23 2 1.188 Episyenite

including 32 34 2 1.076 Episyenite



81 93 12 0.312 Perthitic Granite



99 102 3 0.203 Episyenite



104 105 1 0.244 Perthitic Granite



109 135 26 0.309 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite



144 163 19 0.203 Perthitic Granite



232 235 3 0.257 Perthitic Granite



238 239 1 0.270 Perthitic Granite Assumes 0.20 g/t gold cut-off grade, no top cut.

The Company has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.20 g/t gold. Intersections lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed.

Intervals represent drill core interval; true widths have not been determined at this time.

Table 2. Butiá and Fazenda do Posto Drill Hole Coordinates

Drill



Elevation Azimuth Dip Start Depth Final Depth Hole Easting Northing (metres) (Degrees) (Degrees) (metres) (metres) 25BT055 218136 6586374 394.0 110 -60 0 158.4 25BT057 218101 6586441 381.0 110 -60 0 365.1 25BT058 218258 6586322 389.0 110 -60 0 181.7 25BT062 218188 6586512 382.0 290 -60 0 508.3 24FP033 217636 6586932 381.0 110 -60 0 607.2 25FP037 217846 6586430 395.4 110 -60 0 228.5 25FP038 217832 6586285 406.3 110 -60 0 340.0 25FP039 217666 6586702 406.5 110 -60 0 447.8 25FP040 217838 6586833 393.5 110 -60 0 411.0 25FP041 217969 6586326 390.0 110 -60 0 288.0 25FP042 217583 6586756 393.0 110 -60 0 513.9 25FP043 217898 6586508 383.0 110 -60 0 348.4 25FP044 217766 6585968 401.0 110 -60 0 416.6 25FP045 217875 6586679 381.0 220 -60 0 398.4 25BT050 217990 6586537 384.9 290 -60 0 319.4 25BT051 218017 6586643 380.3 290 -60 0 466.0 25BT054 217974 6586482 382.0 290 -60 0 307.2

Figure 1 - LDS Project Deposit, Discovery and Target Locations

Figure 2. Plan View Showing Location of Butiá and Fazenda do Posto Drillholes in this Press Release

Figure 3. Plan View of 2023, 2024 and 2025 Butiá and Fazenda do Posto Drill Holes and Gold Assay Grades

Figure 4. Long-Section Looking Northeast of 2023, 2024 and 2025 Butiá Drill Holes and Gold Assay Grades

About the LDS Project

The LDS Project is centred on the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It is approximately 320 kilometres, or a 4.5-hour drive, from the state capital of Porto Alegre. The Company, through its subsidiary holds, directly or indirectly, contractual interests over 34 mineral rights covering approximately 23,000 hectares.

The LDS intrusive complex is a multiphase intrusive centre that is surrounded by coeval volcanic rocks to the east. Geologically, LDS is in the far south of the Neoproterozoic Mantiqueira Province, a 2,700-kilometre-long belt of tectonically and magmatically accreted terrains that stretch as far south as the coastline of central Uruguay and north into southern Bahia State in Brazil. The most advanced targets are the Butiá and Cerrito gold deposits - Butiá with 377,000 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 115,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category, and Cerrito with 188,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 293,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category.

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a highly prospective gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans approximately 23,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Michael Durose, President & CEO of Lavras Gold Corp., is the qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

On Behalf of Lavras Gold Corp.

"Michael Durose"

President & CEO

For further information, please visit the Lavras Gold Corp. website at www.lavrasgold.com, or contact:

Additional Technical Notes:

Quality Assurance & Quality Control: Sample handling, preparation, and analysis are monitored through the implementation of formal chain-of-custody procedures and quality assurance/quality control programs designed to follow industry best practices.

All drill hole samples in this drilling program consist of split NQ diamond drill core. Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure facility located in Lavras do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil. Drill core samples for gold assay are cut in half using a diamond saw and submitted to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Goiania, Goiás State, Brazil for preparation by crushing to 85% passing 1.0 mm, riffle splitting to obtain 500 g aliquots, and pulverizing to 85% passing 75 microns.

Pulps are shipped to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Lima, Peru and analyzed by a 50g fire assay and AAS finish. Three 50g aliquots are taken for samples in the mineralized zone and one aliquot is taken in fresh rocks. The average grade of the three aliquots is used to determine the final grade of the mineralized sample.

Certified standards, non-certified blanks and field duplicates are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, so that QA/QC accounted for about 10% of the total samples. Results are routinely evaluated for accuracy, precision, and contamination.

Lavras Gold has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections that are lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed. The Company maintains a robust QA/QC program that includes the collection and analysis of duplicate samples and the insertion of blanks and standards (certified reference material).

Disclaimer: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's further 2025 drill plans and future results at the LDS Project are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

