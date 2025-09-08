Anzeige
Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Frankfurt
08.09.25 | 09:59
0,524 Euro
-1,32 % -0,007
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5530,65314:16
ACCESS Newswire
08.09.2025 13:38 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Senzime to Present at the European Growth Virtual Investor Conference on September 11

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Senzime AB (STO:SEZI)(Nasdaq Stockholm:SEZI)(US OTCQX:SNZZF), a leader in precision-based monitoring of patients undergoing anesthesia, today announced that Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime, has been selected to present at the European Growth Virtual Investor Conference on September 11, 2025.

Date: September 11, 2025
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET / 16:00 CET
Link:Conference Registration & Access (see also link below)

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real time. For those unable to attend the live session, an archived webcast will be available following the event. Investors are encouraged to pre-register and run a system check to ensure smooth participation and to receive event updates. For more information about the event, visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Link to registration: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/lp/5070809/senzime-ab-otcqx-snzzf-nasdaq-stockholm-sezi

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

Attachments

Senzime to Present at the European Growth Virtual Investor Conference on September 11

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzime-to-present-at-the-european-growth-virtual-investor-conference-1069996

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
