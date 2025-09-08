Safe & Green Holdings Corp: Safe & Green Holdings Enters Collaborative Framework with OneQode to Advance Infrastructure and Energy Sector Technology Solutions

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) ("Safe & Green" or the "Company"), a leading provider of modular solutions and sustainable infrastructure, today announced it has entered into an Open Collaborative Framework ("OCF") with OneQode, a global technology company recognized for its high-performance networking and digital infrastructure capabilities.

The OCF is designed to create an open, ongoing collaboration between the parties. Initially, the partnership will focus on combining OneQode's advanced technology capabilities with Safe & Green's operational expertise to support infrastructure, automation, and production optimization. The framework also lays the foundation for future collaboration, including potential joint infrastructure projects, co-development of solutions for the energy sector and related industries, and other mutually beneficial commercial opportunities.

Key objectives under the OCF include:

Exploring technology solutions to support in-field assets, software development, and operational optimization;

Designing and piloting distributed command-and-control systems for field wells and micro-refinery nodes, including real-time pump control and spill-detection response;

Evaluating connectivity solutions using enterprise LEO satellite, terrestrial links, and OneQode's private routing to enable low-latency, resilient telemetry and command paths;

Developing and preparing solutions for potential sale to third-party oil and gas operators.

While the OCF does not establish a joint venture or legal entity, both parties will contribute resources including personnel, technical expertise, marketing support, and infrastructure capabilities to advance collaborative projects. The agreement underscores a commitment to building long-term growth together through innovative technology applications in infrastructure and energy.

OCF representative clients include Citadel and Susquehanna.

Mike Mclaren, CEO of Safe & Green Holdings, commented, "This framework with OneQode marks an exciting step in our strategy to leverage innovative technology to enhance operational efficiency and infrastructure capabilities. By aligning OneQode's networking and digital expertise with Safe & Green's modular solutions, we are creating opportunities for meaningful, scalable solutions that support not only our business but also the broader energy sector."

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) is a leading provider of modular construction and sustainable infrastructure solutions, serving customers across multiple industries including healthcare, education, energy, and government. The Company's subsidiaries focus on delivering innovative, cost-efficient, and environmentally conscious solutions that drive long-term value creation.

About OneQode

OneQode is a global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) company delivering high-performance networking, compute, and digital infrastructure solutions. With expertise in low-latency routing, private networking, and distributed architectures, OneQode enables organizations to deploy secure, resilient, and scalable technology systems worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the Open Collaboration Framework between the Company and OneQode.. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to successfully implement key objectives of the OCF, the Company's ability to successfully combine OneQode's advanced technology capabilities with the Company's operational expertise to support infrastructure, automation, and production optimization, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors:

investors@safeandgreenholdings.com

SOURCE: Safe & Green Holdings Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/safe-and-green-holdings-enters-collaborative-framework-with-oneqode-to-1069210