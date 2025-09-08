Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
08.09.25 | 14:07
0,366 Euro
-1,67 % -0,006
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3670,37917:15
0,3650,37917:15
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 15:48 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GAC Shines at IAA MOBILITY Munich with AION V Officially Entering Europe, Accelerating the "European Market Plan"

MUNICH, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8, 2025, IAA MOBILITY 2025 officially opened in Munich, Germany. GAC made a stunning debut with five flagship new energy models, unveiling its "GAC Solution" for the future of mobility, sharing the progress of its "European Market Plan," and announcing the European launch of the AION V. GAC showcased its "GAC Solution" in "top quality, smart technology, and green mobility", presenting the latest achievements of China's automotive industry to global audiences.

AION V

At IAA MOBILITY, GAC presented five flagship models, including the premium long-range intelligent all-electric SUV AION V. As GAC's first global strategic model, AION V officially enters the European market with a price starting at €35,990 (It may differ by country, please stay tuned for the official launch pricing in your region). The AION V embodies core values, including "safe, green, smart, and comfortable," precisely meeting the needs of European family users.

The AION V achieves a Five-Star Safety Rating from Euro NCAP and features a second-generation magazine battery designed not to ignite even under gunfire, providing comprehensive safety protection. In sustainability, it offers a WLTP range of 510 km and supports fast charging from 10% to 80% SOC in just 24 minutes, making eco-friendly travel efficient and convenient; for intelligence, the smart cabin and leading driver-assist features enhance ease of use; and in comfort, the 2775 mm long wheelbase offers generous space and skin-friendly seats, ensuring a pleasant experience both daily and on long trips. At IAA MOBILITY, GAC also set up an AION V experience zone, attracting large crowds of visitors and professionals for test drives.

To ensure a worry-free user experience, the AION V comes with an 8-year/160,000km vehicle warranty and an 8-year/200,000km battery warranty in the European market. In addition, GAC has partnered with Allianz Partners, a leading roadside assistance provider in Europe, to offer pan-European roadside assistance free of charge for three years, along with software-specific support services tailored for electric vehicles.

As a creator of low-carbon, green, and intelligent mobility for a better life, GAC will continue to uphold the philosophy of "In Europe, for Europe", delivering more sustainable and valuable mobility experiences for the future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767254/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-shines-at-iaa-mobility-munich-with-aion-v-officially-entering-europe-accelerating-the-european-market-plan-302549202.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.